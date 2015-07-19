High school football: Harvard 3-sport athlete Hunter Freres is Mr. Versatility

HARVARD – Early in the heat of July, the drills aren’t yet at game speed. But already, Harvard football coach Sean Saylor can tell the playmakers when he sees them.

He’s got a junior running back who plays like a senior. A quick receiver with soft hands. A sturdy fullback. A hard-hitting safety.

And that’s just one guy.

Meet Harvard junior Hunter Freres. He is the Hornets’ Mr. Versatility, a starter on both sides of the ball who rarely will leave the field this season.

He changes sport with the season, from football to basketball to baseball. Across the three, he plays no less than a dozen positions. Oh, and if you happen to have a pregnant cow, he can help you with that, too. (More on that later.)

“He’s like our Jose Oquendo,” Saylor said. “He doesn’t even know who Jose Oquendo is.”

You know, the former Cardinals utility man who played all nine positions and hit from both sides of the plate in the 1980s? Freres shrugs.

The junior might not know Oquendo. But when Fridays roll around this fall, opponents will get to know Freres.

He began to show flashes of his potential as a sophomore, when he caught 34 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He feels most comfortable at fullback, however, rushing 60 times for 371 yards and five touchdowns.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, he was playing like a junior as a sophomore,” Saylor said. “He touched the ball a lot, running the ball and catching it. We went to him quite a few times in clutch situations. I’d anticipate the same from him this year.”

Freres continued his sophomore campaign on the basketball court, primarily at shooting guard and point guard on the junior varsity team. But with the senior class losing some height, he’s been moving around to the post position and even a little center during summer workouts.

Of the three sports, Freres’ favorite, however, is baseball, where his position switches along with the starting pitcher. He moved around from right field to shortstop, with a little second base and some left field thrown in.

He finished the season fourth on the team with a .306 batting average and second with a .814 on base-plus-slugging percentage.

“He’s such a natural athlete that he can do everything well,” said Donnie Nolen, who coaches Freres in basketball and baseball. “Some guys you have to work on everything to get them to do it the right way. Hunter, you tell him how you’d like it to be done and he goes out and does it that way. And then he does it that way every time.”

Balancing the commitment of all three sports takes work. On a typical day this summer, Freres arrives at Harvard High School at 3 p.m, where he lifts weights with the football team. Baseball practice is going on, but Nolen tells him to go to football. When football is done, he goes to basketball from 7 to 9 p.m.

“It’s brutal,” Freres said. “You get home and you’re like, wow, it’s already 9:30. I’ve got to get to bed.”

If like a full-time job. Well, not really. Freres has one of those, too. (This is where the cows come in.)

Each morning Freres wakes up at 6 a.m. for his job milking and feeding cows on a farm near his house. His first day on the job, Freres’ boss called him into a barn and asked if he had ever birthed a calf.

He had not. But the utility man was up for the challenge.

“It was definitely an experience,” Freres said.

He’s helped deliver three calves this summer. Each time, he picks up another tip or trick.

“You try to get the cow’s hooves out first,” he said. ”Then you tie strings to each leg. You and another person pull it out at the same time.

“I’m getting better at it,” he said.

If it’s like any of the sports he plays, it shouldn’t take long for Freres to catch on.