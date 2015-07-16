5 Reasons to Not Buy a Car

Have you been thinking about purchasing a new car, but come up with a list of reasons not to? The reasons vary, but here are the 5 most common.

• Owe more than my car is worth.

• My credit is less than perfect.

• No one can lower my payments.

• My car is almost paid off.

• How do I know when the right time to buy is?

Negative Equity- getting out of a negative equity car loan (aka upside down auto loan), isn't as hard as one may think if you have a dealership with the know-how.

Bad Credit - we are experts in finding budget friendly car loans for all credit types, from bad credit to no credit to everything in between.

I Need Lower Payments - if your payments are too high and you think nothing can be done, let us show you ways to reduce that monthly payment. Many times, customers don't even realize they qualify for a lower rate making a drastic change in your monthly payment.

Car Is Almost Paid - if your car is almost paid off, you are actually in a great situation! You will have positive equity (acts like a down payment) to use towards a new car. No payments can be nice, but what many don't think about is the fact that older cars require more maintenance, and higher repair bills. What you think you are "saving" in a monthly payment, usually is replaced with maintenance costs on an outdated vehicle.

Best Deal - when is the best time to buy. No one wants to overpay for a car or paper towels, but an auto purchase can easily be put off with this type of thinking.

If you have been thinking about, or need, a new vehicle, don't let any of these reasons stand in your way.

World Hyundai, 5337 Miller Cir Dr., Matteson, IL, 888-265-6987, WorldHyundaiMatteson .com