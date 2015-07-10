Mortgage: Better deal than rent?

With mortgage rates still at historic lows, is it better to purchase a home instead of rent?

Dave Brozovich, VP, Real Estate Lending, Grundy Bank, explains, “First time home buyers are seeing great opportunities with today’s low interest rates to own their own home. We are helping many young borrowers get their first dream home.

Brozovich estimates if a client buys a $100,000 house, and qualifies for a 30 year fixed mortgage, the monthly mortgage payment, with taxes and insurance, would be $850-$900 per month. Compare this payment to the rental market and would it be better to own than rent.

“Grundy Bank has loan programs with little or no money down. These programs are ideal for first time home buyers. Along with low interest rates, home ownership can be an affordable choice.”

Brozovich does recommend first time home buyers to consider all the cost involved in home ownership. “It’s not just the mortgage payment to own a home. You need to consider utility bills, repairs, and daily maintenance.”

He also recommends that before shopping for a home, prospective buyers should check with a bank first to determine what they would qualify for. “Realtors appreciate when their buyers visit the bank first. They will then provide you with a list of properties that are in your price range to look at.”

