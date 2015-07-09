March 08, 2024
Sauk Valley area police reports for Friday, July 10, 2015

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS POLICE

Corey A. Spencer, 49, of Rock Falls; 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and First Avenue; Whiteside County warrant, driving while license revoked, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle; bonded out.

Samantha K. Declesca, 22, of Kewanee; 1:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of First Avenue; unlawful use of a cell phone; given notice to appear in court.

Lindsey N. Hermes, 24, of Rock Falls; 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue; Whiteside County warrant; bonded out.

DIXON POLICE

Kelcey J. Brown, 22, of Dixon; 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brinton Avenue; driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, Lee County warrant for failure to appear; posted bond and released.

WHITESIDE COUNTY SHERIFF

Dennis J. Bruins Jr., 31, of Morrison; 4:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 30 east of Morrison; littering; given notice to appear in court.

Edward P. Roberts, 31, of Sterling; 2:26 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Route 30 and Galt Road; arrested on charges of no seat belt, no valid driver's license – expired less than 6 months, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, given written warning for failure to notify Secretary of State of address change, and obstructed vision, unsafe equipment.

Anthony K. Kuehl, 25, of Morrison; 2:19 p.m. Wednesday near Morrison; driving while license suspended, unlawful use of registration, possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Whiteside County Jail, processed, and given notice to appear in court.

Christopher R. Hazelwood, 41, of Dixon; 2:05 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 30 at Agnew Road; arrested on a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and given written warning for other offenses.

Daniel G. Dykstra, 50, of Morrison; 9:10 a.m. Wednesday near Prophetstown; Ogle County warrant; taken to Whiteside County Jail and posted bond.

Meaghan M. Heinrich, 25, of Milwaukee; 4:13 p.m. Monday on Interstate 88; speeding, 73 mph in a 55-mph zone, no valid registration; given individual bond and released.

Joseph A. Bland, 27, of Dixon; 9:49 a.m. Monday on Dixon Avenue; operating uninsured motor vehicle, no front registration plate, obstructed registration; posted bond and released on insurance charge, given warning on other infractions.

Kevin P. Bush, 51, of Rock Falls; 1:40 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 30 near Matznick Road; possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Whiteside County Sheriff's office and given notice to appear in court.

Nicole C. Rodriguez, 41, of Sterling; 4:13 p.m. Saturday on Avenue G in Rock Falls; speeding – 40 mph in a 30-mph zone, possession of marijuana less than 2.5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia; posted bond and released.

Cris A. Garza, 47, of Sterling; 4:13 p.m. Saturday on Avenue G in Rock Falls; possession of marijuana less than 2.5 grams; posted bond and released.

Gary E. Balance, 37, of Prophetstown; 3:35 p.m. July 3 at Lomax and Washington roads in rural Prophetstown; Schuyler County warrant for rule to show cause; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Juvenile of Sterling; 1:49 p.m. June 29 at West Lincolnway and Emerson road; improper lane usage; given citation.

Sarah R. Mahoney, 24, of Clinton, Iowa; 10:10 a.m. June 29 near Sterling; driving while license suspended; given notice to appear in court.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF

Bethany E. Dixon, 28, of Dixon; 5:02 p.m. Wednesday; drug court violation; held at Lee County Jail and given notice to appear in court.

OGLE COUNTY SHERIFF

Joann Lee, 44, of Oregon; Wednesday; warrant for failure to appear; given notice to appear in court.

Heather Farringer, 28, of Freeport; Wednesday; warrant for failure to appear; posted bond and given notice to appear in court.

Shaw Local News Network

