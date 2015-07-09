Sauk Valley area police reports for Friday, July 10, 2015

ROCK FALLS POLICE

Corey A. Spencer, 49, of Rock Falls; 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and First Avenue; Whiteside County warrant, driving while license revoked, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle; bonded out.

Samantha K. Declesca, 22, of Kewanee; 1:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of First Avenue; unlawful use of a cell phone; given notice to appear in court.

Lindsey N. Hermes, 24, of Rock Falls; 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue; Whiteside County warrant; bonded out.

DIXON POLICE

Kelcey J. Brown, 22, of Dixon; 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brinton Avenue; driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, Lee County warrant for failure to appear; posted bond and released.

WHITESIDE COUNTY SHERIFF

Dennis J. Bruins Jr., 31, of Morrison; 4:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 30 east of Morrison; littering; given notice to appear in court.

Edward P. Roberts, 31, of Sterling; 2:26 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Route 30 and Galt Road; arrested on charges of no seat belt, no valid driver's license – expired less than 6 months, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, given written warning for failure to notify Secretary of State of address change, and obstructed vision, unsafe equipment.

Anthony K. Kuehl, 25, of Morrison; 2:19 p.m. Wednesday near Morrison; driving while license suspended, unlawful use of registration, possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Whiteside County Jail, processed, and given notice to appear in court.

Christopher R. Hazelwood, 41, of Dixon; 2:05 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 30 at Agnew Road; arrested on a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and given written warning for other offenses.

Daniel G. Dykstra, 50, of Morrison; 9:10 a.m. Wednesday near Prophetstown; Ogle County warrant; taken to Whiteside County Jail and posted bond.

Meaghan M. Heinrich, 25, of Milwaukee; 4:13 p.m. Monday on Interstate 88; speeding, 73 mph in a 55-mph zone, no valid registration; given individual bond and released.

Joseph A. Bland, 27, of Dixon; 9:49 a.m. Monday on Dixon Avenue; operating uninsured motor vehicle, no front registration plate, obstructed registration; posted bond and released on insurance charge, given warning on other infractions.

Kevin P. Bush, 51, of Rock Falls; 1:40 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 30 near Matznick Road; possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Whiteside County Sheriff's office and given notice to appear in court.

Nicole C. Rodriguez, 41, of Sterling; 4:13 p.m. Saturday on Avenue G in Rock Falls; speeding – 40 mph in a 30-mph zone, possession of marijuana less than 2.5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia; posted bond and released.

Cris A. Garza, 47, of Sterling; 4:13 p.m. Saturday on Avenue G in Rock Falls; possession of marijuana less than 2.5 grams; posted bond and released.

Gary E. Balance, 37, of Prophetstown; 3:35 p.m. July 3 at Lomax and Washington roads in rural Prophetstown; Schuyler County warrant for rule to show cause; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Juvenile of Sterling; 1:49 p.m. June 29 at West Lincolnway and Emerson road; improper lane usage; given citation.

Sarah R. Mahoney, 24, of Clinton, Iowa; 10:10 a.m. June 29 near Sterling; driving while license suspended; given notice to appear in court.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF

Bethany E. Dixon, 28, of Dixon; 5:02 p.m. Wednesday; drug court violation; held at Lee County Jail and given notice to appear in court.

OGLE COUNTY SHERIFF

Joann Lee, 44, of Oregon; Wednesday; warrant for failure to appear; given notice to appear in court.

Heather Farringer, 28, of Freeport; Wednesday; warrant for failure to appear; posted bond and given notice to appear in court.