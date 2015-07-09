Grundy County Church Bulletins: July 9, 2015

Free movie night at Living Water Church

MORRIS – A free movie night will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Living Water Church, 118 E. Jefferson St. in Morris. The movie “Soul Surfer” will be shown on the 30-foot screen at Living Water Church. The film is rated PG.

For information, call 815-252-4744 or email cooksd7@aol.com. Bible study is held weekly at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday School services for everyone start at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Service starts at 10:45 a.m.

Community Night to be held Sunday

MORRIS – Life Church of Morris will host a community night Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program will start at 7 p.m. The 1 1⁄2-hour program will feature worship music. The program will be held at 508 W. Illinois Ave., Morris.

Free Vacation Bible School set for Braceville United

BRACEVILLE – The Braceville UMC invites children ages 4 through sixth grade to attend the 2015 Hometown Nazareth: Where Jesus was a Kid Vacation Bible School. The school runs from 9 a.m. to noon July 13 to 17 at the church, 106 W. Gould St. in Braceville.

Children will explore what it was like to live in the town where Jesus grew up, participate in a memorable Bible-time marketplace, sing, play games, snack, visit with Jesus’ mom, Mary, and find out about Bible memory makers to remind them of God’s word.

At 6 p.m. July 17, the church will host a closing program so the kids can share all they have learned with the community. The Nurture, Outreach, Witness Committee will serve dinner that evening.

To take part, call the church office at 815-237-8512 or stop by the church office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays or Thursdays to complete a registration form.

Emmanuel Lutheran to hold Bible School

DWIGHT – Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight will be hosting a Vacation Bible School, “Camp Discovery-Jesus at Work Through Us,” beginning July 20 and running through July 24. VBS will be daily from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

All children of the community ages 3 through fifth grade are invited to attend.

For registration and information, call the church office at 815-584-3433.

Jehovah’s Witnesses hold ‘Imitate Jesus’ convention

DEKALB – Jehovah’s Witnesses have scheduled their annual conventions at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center.

There is an open invitation for all to attend.

The theme of this year’s program is “Imitate Jesus!”

The first of two three-day events to be held in DeKalb will begin at 9:20 a.m. July 17. This program will be in English, and the second event starts at 9:20 a.m. July 24. and will be entirely in Spanish.

An estimated 5,000 people will attend each weekend to the Convocation Center for the Bible-based programs.

For information, visit www.jw.org.

Learning about what binds the universe together

MORRIS – “A long time ago, in a galaxy very nearby, an epic saga began.” From Genesis to Revelation, kids will discover they are part of the greatest saga of all time. Through amazing activities, games, snacks, crafts, music, out-of-this-world characters and Bible training, kids will see how they fit into the epic saga that is portrayed in God’s Word, as well as train to join the great battle as Jess Disciples (J-Di’s).

Scar Force vacation bible school will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 27 through July 31 at Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 118 E. Jefferson St. Morris. You can preregister at livingwatermorris.org or call 815-942-2000.

Donations sought for ‘Price-less Day’

MORRIS – First Christian Church will hold its 12th annual "Price-less Day" on July 21. In preparation for the free garage sale, the church is asking for donations of unwanted items. Last year, donations were down but the needs of the community remained.

Donated items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20. Items cannot be accepted after the following Monday.

All items must be safe, clean, usable, in good working order, and free from odors or stains. Please sort like items and mark bags: “kitchen,” “lines,” “Women’s Large” or “Boys 3T,” etc.

Receipts are available for tax purposes. All items left behind will be donated to nonprofit organizations. First Christian Church is south of Morris at 455 W. Southmor Road, Morris. Call 815-942-3454 for information.

The general public is encouraged to come and take items, free of charge, regardless of need from 5 to 8 p.m. July 21.

Vendors needed for craft and vendor show

COAL CITY –The Coal City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12.

Tables are $10 and electricity an additional $5. A donation of an item for raffles also is requested. Spaces are limited. If you would like a space, call Judy Miller at 815-530-5933 or email her at jude3953@comcast.net. All proceeds from the craft and vendor show will go the church building fund.