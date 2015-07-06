Grundy County indictments: July 1, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced July 1 that the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ryan Andrew, 24, of Shorewood was indicted for unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

Curtis Claudin, 37, of Peoria was indicted for driving with a revoked license, a Class 4 felony.

Justin Gray, 30, of Minooka was indicted in two counts for domestic battery, both Class 3 felonies; and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

Kevin Pinkerton, 20, of Minooka was indicted in two counts for burglary, both Class 2 felonies.

Richard Reichman, 33, of Morris was indicted for driving while under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony.

Jake Seibert, 21, of Seneca was indicted for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.