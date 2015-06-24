Football: Oswego OT Austin Warner commits to Northern Illinois

Oswego offensive tackle Austin Warner almost didn’t attend Northern Illinois’ Big Dawg camp last Saturday, but he’s sure glad he did in the end.

After wrestling with an upset stomach that morning, Warner decided to go and was told by NIU Coach Rod Carey that he was one of four offensive linemen who received offers at the camp. Warner then verbally committed to the Huskies after briefly taking time to discuss with his family.

Other offers went to Wisconsin linemen Airon Servais (Ashwaubenon) and Josh Mueller (Homestead).

“I really like the program,” Warner said. “The coaches were really friendly, and I really like their offense.”

Warner’s recruiting process was rather short-lived, as he said he received a few direct messages on Twitter from NIU assistant coach Craig Harmon, which led to his relationship developing with him.

“The coaches made a really good impression," Warner said. “I just went up there and saw I’m going to get a great education here. I have a great chance right here, so I took it."

Warner expects to potentially redshirt his first season, and he said he projects as a future guard or center on the team, but time will tell his final destination on the line.

“I’m going to get a great education there,” Warner said.

Andrew Gregory, a safety from Normal Community High School, committed to NIU on June 20. He was offered by the Huskies on June 13 after attending a camp.

“They liked me a lot,” Gregory said after the offer, which came at a 7-on-7 tournament at NIU. “I started out at safety then they moved me to linebacker and really like me there.”

Daniel Isom, a defensive back from St. Louis University High, received an offer and committed right away on June 19.

They join Mount Carmel quarterback Anthony Thompson, Loyola defensive tackle Ben Leroy, McHenry linebacker Corey Lersch, Shawano (Wisc.) offensive tackle Ezekiel Gueths and Flanagan (Fla.) wide receiver Jahcour Pearson in the list of the Huskies’ eight recruits for the Class of 2016.

Austin Warner, Oswego left tackle and defensive tackle

Height: 6-4

Weight: 270

Committed: Northern Illinois

Offers: NIU, Illinois State, South Dakota State

Rankings: Unranked