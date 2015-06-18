Genoa woman won’t face charges in death of husband

GENOA – A Genoa woman acted in self defense when she stabbed her husband in their home May 14, police and prosecutors said.

Kendra Burno called 911 after she stabbed her husband Jene Burno during a domestic altercation at their home in the 31200 block of Madison Street and told the dispatcher what happened, according to a joint news release Thursday from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. The release came more than a month after Jene Burno’s death.

"Ultimately, the information provided to the detectives by Ms. Burno was fully corroborated by the physical evidence at the scene established by Sheriff’s detectives who responded to the Burno residence and processed the scene, pursuant to a court ordered search warrant. The evidence was consistent with Mrs. Burno’s statements and in no way contradicted her account, which indicated that she was acting in self-defense at the time she armed herself, and when her husband suffered the fatal wound," the release said.

"After review of all police reports and the video recorded interview of Kendra Burno, as well as meeting with the parents of Jene Burno, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney have determined that no criminal prosecution of Kendra Burno is warranted by the facts now known about the death of Jene Burno on May 14, 2015. Accordingly the investigation will be closed at this time, with no further actions contemplated or anticipated," the release said.

Responding police officers found Jene Burno in a small bedroom of the residence that had been converted into a craft room, the release said.

An autopsy conducted by DeKalb County Coroner Dennis Miller’s office found that Jene Burno died from a single stab wound to the chest.

"Ms. Burno was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she provided a lengthy interview to detectives. She cooperated completely with the investigation and provided information regarding events outside and inside the residence, leading up to the stabbing. Since her account of those events was strongly indicative of self-defense, and preliminary review of the scene supported her account, she was released from custody that night, pending completion of the investigation," the release said.

In 2010, Jene Burno pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct, in which he assaulted his brother and son while drinking, court records show.

At that time, Kendra Burno requested an order of protection against her husband, court records show. In her statement seeking the order, Kendra Burno wrote, “I fear that Jene may get drunk again and cause harm to myself, our property and especially our children, whether it be verbally or physically.”