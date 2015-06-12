Grundy County church bulletins: June 18, 2015

Witnesses’ convention series begins on weekend

ROMEOVILLE – Jehovah’s Witnesses will discuss the keys to family happiness during their 2015 “Imitate Jesus!” convention at the Romeoville Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 800 N. Schmidt Road, Romeoville.

The Witnesses’ three-day convention series will demonstrate how Jesus’ example can give parents and children the tools to build stronger and more united families.

The program also will include a stimulating examination of Jesus’ famed sermon on the mount.

“Jesus’ sermon on the mount offers timeless advice that can help parents to better use their time and resources to build a more secure and loving family environment,” Kevin Jones, spokesman for the convention, said in a news release.

Jehovah’s Witnesses invite people of all ages to attend.The first day of the convention is today. Sessions begin at 9:20 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses are supported entirely by voluntary donations.

Give Away Day next weekend at West Lisbon

LISBON – West Lisbon Church will hold its annual “Give Away Day” from 8 a.m. to noon June 27.

There will be clothes (baby through adult sizes), shoes, kitchen and household items, linens, baby items, toys, holiday decorations and more. There is no admission charge for this event, and the public is free to take what it needs. Any questions should be directed to the church office at 815-736-6331.

The church is 21⁄2 miles west of the village of Lisbon on Joliet Road, or 5 miles west of Route 47, about 6 miles north of Morris.

Free movie night June 27 at Living Water Church

MORRIS – Free movie night is at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at Living Water Church.

The movie “Facing the Giants” will be shown on the 30-foot screen at Living Water Church. The film is rated PG-13.

The church is at 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris, in the old theater in downtown Morris. Night bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Sunday school services for everyone are at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Services start at 10:45 a.m. For information, call 815-252-4744 or email cooksd7@aol.com.

Bethlehem Lutheran to start vacation bible school

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris, 202 W. Jefferson St., will have vacation bible school from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through June 26.

Children from preschool through fifth grade are invited. This year’s theme is “Camp Discovery: Jesus at Work Through Us.” During the program, children will explore five Bible stories that show how God works in His people to save them and how He works through His people to serve others.

They also will meet new friends, do fun activities, sing songs, make crafts, play games, eat snacks and more. Interested parties can call the church at 815-942-1145 to register their child. There is no cost to attend.

Friends in Christ to start vacation bible school

MORRIS – Lace up those hiking shoes and get ready for vacation bible school at Friends in Christ Lutheran Church, 1228 Clay St. in Morris, the former Grundy County Home building.

The theme this year is “Camp Discovery,” and it shows kids that they can depend on Jesus as He saves and works through them. Vacation bible school runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 6 through 10.

Those interested can register preschool through sixth-grade children online at www.ficlc.org.

Donations sought for ‘Price-less Day’ sale

MORRIS – First Christian Church will hold its 12th annual “Price-less Day” on July 21.

In preparation for the free garage sale, the church is asking for donations of unwanted items. Last year, donations were down but the needs of the community remained. Donated items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20. Items cannot be accepted after the following Monday.

Park on the west side of the church near the “drop-off” banner and tent. Someone will be there to unload cars – donors may stay in their cars. The church will not take any items that require more than one person to move. For safety reasons, it also will not accept cribs, windows, carpet, knives, paint, tires, saws or construction materials. Also, this year it is not accepting computers, heavy TVs or VHS tapes.

All items must be safe, clean, usable, in good working order and free from odors or stains. Please sort like items and mark bags: "kitchen," "lines," "Women's Large" or "Boys 3T," etc. Receipts are available for tax purposes. All items left behind will be donated to nonprofit organizations. First Christian Church is south of Morris at 455 W. Southmor Road, Morris. Call 815-942-3454 for information.

The general public is encouraged to come and take items free of charge, regardless of need, from 5 to 8 p.m. July 21.

Vendors needed for craft and vendor show

COAL CITY –The Coal City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12.

Tables are $10, electricity an additional $5. Also, a donation of an item for raffles is requested. Spaces are limited. If you would like a space, contact Judy Miller at 815-530-5933 or email jude3953@comcast.net.

All proceeds from the craft and vendor show will go to the church building fund.