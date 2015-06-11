Grundy County Church Bulletins: June 11, 2015

Give away day begins begins at 8 a.m. June 27

LISBON – West Lisbon Church will be having its annual "Give Away Day" from 8 a.m. to noon June 27. There will be clothes (baby through adult sizes), shoes, kitchen/household items, linens, baby items, toys, holiday decorations and more.

There is no admission charge for this event and the public is free to take what they need. If you have any questions, please call the church office at 815-736-6331. The church is two and a half miles west of Lisbon on Joliet Road, or five miles west of Route 47 about six miles north of Morris. Bible school to open at Living Water Church

MORRIS – “A long time ago, in a galaxy very nearby, an epic saga began.” From Genesis to Revelation, kids will discover that they are part of the greatest saga of all time.

Through amazing activities, games, snacks, crafts, music, out-of-this-world characters and Bible training, kids will see how they fit into the epic saga that is portrayed in God’s word, and they will train to join the great battle as jess disciples (J-Di’s).

Scar Force Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m., July 27 through 31 at Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 118 E. Jefferson St. Morris. You can preregister at livingwatermorris.org or call 815-942-2000.

Immaculate Conception block party weekend

MORRIS – Immaculate Conception Parish will hold its fourth annual block party from 5 to 9 p.m. June 19 on the parish grounds located at 505 E. North St., Morris. This is one of Grundy County’s biggest block parties. All parishioners and friends of Immaculate Conception parish are invited.

There will be several activities for children, free food and Bingo. There also will be entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring the Rockin Original Fenderskirts.

As part of Friday’s block party, Immaculate Conception School will hold a reunion weekend that invites all former students to return to the school. There will be a check-in tent by the old church to welcome all alumni.

This year marks the school’s 125th anniversary. The Class of 1990 was the 100th graduating class. Shortly before their graduation, class members buried a time capsule.

At that time they agreed to dig up the time capsule in June 2015. At 11 a.m. June 20, class members will gather in front of the school to locate the time capsule and inspect its contents. Class members will come together again that evening for dinner at a local restaurant.

On Saturday, there will be an I.C.S. golf outing at Nettle Creek Country Club beginning at 1:30 p.m. Reservations for foursomes and individual golfers are still being taken.

For information about the outing, contact the school office. The alumni weekend will conclude when former I.C.S. students and their families gather at the 11 a.m. Mass on June 21.

After serving the school for 39 years, Loreen Vlk is retiring. An opportunity will be available to thank Mrs. Vlk at the block party and following the Mass.

Healing Sunday metting scheduled at Quality Inn

MORRIS – This Sunday is Healing Sunday at the Quality Inn, 200 Gore Road, Morris.

There will be a special healing from all kinds of diseases including cancer, bone disease, sickle cell, heart disease, arthritis, etc. The healing meeting is free, and everyone is welcome. The event is sponsored by House of Glory.

For information or directions, call 815-851-8564.

Grace Lutheran Church to hold vacation bible school

MORRIS – Looking to have s’more Fun this summer? Grace Lutheran Church, 10025 N. Route 47, Morris, invites children to Camp Discovery’s vacation bible school.

At Camp Discovery, children will learn that Jesus works in and through us.

They’ll look into the Bible, God’s Holy Word, and explore five Bible accounts where God works in His people to save them and through His people to serve. Registration is open for ages 3 (potty-trained) through fifth grade. Camp beings June 22 through 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/1RhnhHq, call Dottie Laudeman at 815-325-3208 or email dlaudeman22@gmail.com.