High school football recruit Q&A: Jacobs QB Chris Katrenick

Chris Katrenick, Jacobs QB, Class of 2017

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Class: 2017

Offer: Virginia

On Twitter: @ChrisKatrenick8

The summer is a busy time for high school football recruits, with camps and travel a large part of the process. Jacobs quarterback spoke with Northwest Herald’s Jon Styf on Wednesday about his process:

Where have you been the past week?

I was at a team camp at Carthage college for three days. Last week, I was at Northwestern on Friday and Illinois on Saturday.

What’s next?

I’m going to Iowa on Saturday, then Wisconsin on Sunday. Then the following weekend is NIU on Thursday, the Notre Dame Irish Invasion camp on Friday and then Purdue on Saturday.

Who do you go with to the camps?

We’re driving to all of these. I go with my mom and sometimes my grandpa, but my mom is going to most of these with me.

What’s the goal at the one-day camps?

I’m looking to impress the coaches, show them that I have improved from my game film. I’m looking to show them I’m a leader. I want to keep performing well. I want to be really quick and into the drills.

How are the one-day camp experiences different than schools coming to see you?

When they come to school, it shows me that they have a lot of interest. The camps are a way to see them again and show improvement in what they have said as far as what I can be improving on. Some of the camps are a first impression and some of them are not. First impressions are important.

How do you remember who you’ve met and what they’ve said?

Sometimes that’s hard. I recognize a lot of faces. And I tell them thank you for coming out to see me and try to mention what they have said to me before. Sometimes they’ll remember specifically, sometimes not. But it’s manageable.

Jacobs went 5-4 last year and barely missed the playoffs. How are things looking?

We’re looking really good on offense and defense this year. A lot of guys will be going both ways. This year, we’re going to be a lot closer as a team. I think that everyone wants the same thing. We all want to win games.

How much did the offer from Virginia change things?

It helped put me out there. It helped me with confidence going into camps. It brings up morale. For me, it’s a dream to play college football. That part of it is awesome for me to know that, if everything goes well, that dream will come true.

Do you have any favorites so far?

I haven’t seen all of the schools that I have gone to yet. I’m looking forward to seeing Notre Dame and Wisconsin, I like both of them a lot. North Carolina would be a cool school. I like Iowa. Northwestern, their program and coach Fitzgerald are impressive. I’m still open to a lot of different things.

How did the Northwestern and Illinois camps go?

They both went well. The coaches told me that I impressed them a lot. I felt like a guy that they were looking at. They told me that my first four games this season will be important. Northwestern told me that I’m close.

I hear a lot about offensive lineman Jimmy Wormsley. What can you tell me about him?

Jimmy is a great kid. He’s really big (listed at 6-2, 277 on Hudl). He’s gotten a lot bigger. He’s a leader for being a young kid out there. He’s only going to be a sophomore but he has a lot of experience. Having him on my line is something that I appreciate. I think his recruiting process is going to be exciting.

What was it like having him start all last year as a freshman?

He fit right in with the linemen. Being so young, a lot of the kids know that he has a bright future ahead. He fit right in right away.

What other names should we know on Jacobs?

Nate Meland and Kyle Copeland are wide receivers and will be good this season. Matt and Sean Barnes have worked hard in the offseason. they play running back and linebacker for us. They’ve worked hard in the offseason. Casey Dennison plays kind of a linebacker/nickelback position and tight end. He’s a good athlete.