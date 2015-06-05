Grundy County indictments: June 3, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Wednesday, the grand jury returned the following indictments, according to a news release from Helland’s office. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Jherad Holocomb, 25, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Anthony McFarland, 26, of Davenport, Iowa, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Jeffrey Morgan, 25, of Toronto, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Derrick Pink, 36, of Coal City, was indicted on charges of six counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor, all Class 1 felonies.

• Dominic Sammons, 28, of Sedona, Arizona, was indicted on a charge of possession of LSD, a Class 4 felony.

• Damonte Tanner, 23, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of unlawful delivery of more than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

• Patricia Walker, 48, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.