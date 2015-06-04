Grundy County Church Bulletins: June 4, 2015

Farewell celebration set for the Rev. Deb Percell

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., invites you to come and celebrate the Rev. Deb Percell’s ministry in Morris at 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday. After six years of serving the First United Methodist Church and the Morris community, Percell has been reassigned to the Epworth Methodist Church in Elgin beginning July 1.

Join the church for farewell celebrations following the worship services.

Open house for Fr. John Hornicak June 14

SOUTH WILMINGTON – Fr. John Hornicak, pastor at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, has been assigned to a new parish. He will be leaving to begin his new ministry assignment at the end of June.

There will be an open house at the St. Lawrence Parish Hall in South Wilmington after the 10 a.m. Mass on June 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A light lunch and cake will be served. Join the church in wishing him luck and thanking him for his work.

Church plans outdoor worship service, fish fry

BRACEVILLE – The Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 W. Gould St., Braceville, invites everyone in the surrounding communities to its annual outdoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the church garden.

Some seating will be provided, but you are more than welcome to bring your lawn chairs.

Also being held later that day will be the 5th annual fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. hosted by the Nurture, Outreach, Witness Committee. On the menu will be fried fish, southern greens, red beans and rice, cornbread and pecan pie.

This year a child’s meal has been added, consisting of a hot dog, chips and applesauce. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted. All proceeds from the fish fry will be used to support the 2015 Hometown Nazareth Vacation Bible School program held from July 13 to 17.

Thrift shop 10-cent sale set for two days in June

CHANNAHON – The Channahon United Methodist Church Thrift Shop will be having a 10-cent sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, as well from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15. The church is at 24751 W. Eames, Channahon.

Strawberry twilight social planned for June 19

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Church will host its annual strawberry twilight social from 4 to 6 p.m. June 19. Barbecue sandwiches, potato salad, and strawberry desserts will be served. The church is across from the Morris Municipal Airport on Route 47. For information, call 815-942-2252.

Church in Morris to hold June bible school

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris, 202 W. Jefferson St., will have a vacation bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 22 to 26. Children from preschool through fifth grade are invited. This year’s theme is “Camp Discovery: Jesus at Work Through Us.” During VBS, children will explore five Bible stories that show how God works in His people to save them, and how He works through His people to serve others. They also will meet new friends, do fun activities, sing songs, make crafts, play games, eat snacks and more. Call the church at 815-942-1145 to register your child. There is no cost to attend.

First Christian Church to hold vacation bible school

MORRIS – A summer children’s event called Everest Vacation Bible School will be hosted from June 15 to 19 at First Christian Church. At Everest, children discover what it means to hold on to God’s mighty power in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, make and dig into treats, experience Bible adventures, and collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love. Everest is for children from age 3 (potty-trained) to those entering fifth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to participate. Register your child by Sunday at www.fccmorris.org. Arrive by 8:30 a.m. the first day if you are unable to register. No registration forms will be taken between June 7 and 14. The church is one mile south of Morris at 455 W. Southmor Road.