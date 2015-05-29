Island Lake brings back former trustee Sciarrone as top cop

ISLAND LAKE – The appointment of a former trustee as the village’s new police chief is not cronyism, a trustee said following the unanimous approval of the hiring.

The comment followed an accusation made by another trustee – Keith Johns, who was not at Thursday’s meeting – to a reporter that the hiring of Anthony Sciarrone is cronyism.

“That’s not what happened here,” Trustee John Burke said after the vote. “What was said about our new police chief – you should see his qualifications.”

Sciarrone, 67, ran on the same slate as Village President Charlie Amrich, who made the recommendation to the board, as well as Johns. He also served as the village’s interim police chief before he was demoted back to a sergeant in 2010 after a village investigation.

Then-Village President Debbie Herrmann said in a prepared statement at the time that Sciarrone was a “poor administrator and record keeper” who failed to make himself available to subordinate officers outside of business hours, to control his temper and to properly supervise one or more of the officers under his command.

Amrich said he thinks the charges made against Sciarrone were “trumped up,” adding that he has known Sciarrone for more than 30 years.

“What I looked for in a police chief is someone that could hit the ground running, that knows our community, knows the issues that are in front of them, knows the officers, and we don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” Amrich said. “Tony was an excellent fit for that. He has the experience. He is a policeman’s policeman. He has the respect of his officers.”

Sciarrone will earn $85,000 plus benefits as chief, an amount similar to what he made in 2010.

He replaces Police Chief Don Bero, who resigned in April for health reasons. Deputy Police Chief David Walz has served as acting chief since Bero suffered a brain aneurysm in February.