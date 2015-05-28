Grundy County church bulletins: May 28, 2015

Celebration open house for choir director Sunday

MAZON – A celebration open house will be held Sunday for retiring choir director Doris Madison and the Mazon Park Street Church Choir in the Fellowship Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Madison has served as choir director for the past 59 years. During her tenure, Madison also directed the Palm Sunday Union Choir for 12 years, the Grundy County Sesquicentennial Choir, as well as 34 community Christmas concerts.

The public is invited to Park Street Church for the 9 a.m. worship service, which will precede the celebration and open house. The Park Street Choir has many dedicated members, including Lou Witt who sang in the choir for the past 70 years, and Diane Spicer, a piano accompanist for the past 31 years.

Celebrations June 6 and 7 for the Rev. Deb Percell

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., invites you to come and celebrate the Rev. Deb Percell’s ministry in Morris at 6 p.m. June 6, and 9 a.m. June 7.

After six years of serving First United Methodist Church and the Morris community, Percell has been reassigned to Epworth Methodist Church in Elgin beginning July 1.

Join the church for farewell celebrations following the worship services.

Open house June 14 for Fr. John Hornicak

SOUTH WILMINGTON – Fr. John Hornicak, pastor at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, has been assigned to a new parish. He will be leaving to begin his new ministry assignment at the end of June.

There will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 at the St. Lawrence Parish Hall in South Wilmington after the 10 a.m. Mass. A light lunch and cake will be served. Join the church in wishing him luck and thanking him for his work.

Outdoor worship service and annual fish fry June 7

BRACEVILLE – The Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 W. Gould St., Braceville, invites everyone in the surrounding communities to its annual outdoor worship service being held in the church garden at 9:30 a.m. June 7.

Some seating will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. Also planned later that day is the 5th annual fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. hosted by the Nurture, Outreach, Witness committee. On the menu will be fried fish, southern greens, red beans and rice, cornbread and pecan pie.

This year a child’s meal has been added, consisting of a hot dog, chips and applesauce. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted. All proceeds from the fish fry will be used to support the 2015 Hometown Nazareth Vacation Bible School program held from July 13 to 17.

Employment Ministry Roundtable set for June 9

PLAINFIELD – Get your most perplexing job search questions answered. At 6:30 p.m. June 9, the Employment Ministry Roundtable will help you brainstorm with experienced hiring managers, job coaches and fellow job seekers.

After the roundtable, you can: • Meet one-on-one with job coaches and hiring managers to review your resumes and improve your interviewing skills. • Attend Networking 101 workshop and learn networking skills. • Continue networking with others. • Get spiritual, emotional or social service help.

The roundtable meets at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield.

The Employment Ministry helps you build confidence and accelerate your job search success. There is no cost to attend, pre-registration is not required and everyone is welcome. Bring copies of your handbill or resume to distribute. Dress is casual.

For information, email EmploymentMinistry@smip.org.

Thrift shop to hold 10 cent sales in June

CHANNAHON – The Channahon United Methodist Church Thrift Shop will be having a 10 cent sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, as well as from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15. The church is located at 24751 W. Eames, Channahon.

Bethlehem Lutheran church to hold bible school

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris, 202 W. Jefferson St., will have vacation bible school from 9 a.m. to noon, June 22 to 26.

Children from preschool through fifth grade are invited. This year’s theme is “Camp Discovery: Jesus at Work Through Us.” During VBS, children will explore five Bible stories that show how God works in His people to save them and how He works through His people to serve others.

They also will meet new friends, do fun activities, sing songs, make crafts, play games, eat snacks and more. Call the church at 815-942-1145 to register your child. There is no cost to attend.

First Christian Church to hold vacation bible school

MORRIS – A summer children’s event called Everest Vacation Bible School will be hosted from June 15 to 19 at First Christian Church.

At Everest, children discover what it means to hold on to God’s mighty power in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, make and dig into treats, experience Bible adventures, collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out sciency-fun gizmos they’ll play with all summer long.

Each day concludes with a summit celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in at 11:35 a.m. daily for this special time. Everest is for children from age 3 (potty-trained) to those entering fifth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to participate.

Register your child by June 7 at www.fccmorris.org. Arrive by 8:30 a.m. the first day if you are unable to register. No registration forms will be taken between June 7 and 14. The church is located one mile south of Morris at 455 W. Southmor Road.