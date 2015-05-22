Wonder Lake man charged after crash, altercation in Ringwood

RINGWOOD – McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man arrested after a Thursday crash and physical altercation in Ringwood as Sean C. Connell, 49, of Wonder Lake.

McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Aimee Knop said Friday that Connell threw a bottle out of the pickup truck he was in on Route 31. The bottle hit the SUV that was behind the pickup truck, and the SUV followed the truck when it turned westbound onto Barnard Mill Road, authorities said.

An altercation ensued before the cars were in a minor collision around 5:20 p.m. near Barnard Mill Road and Route 31, police said.

After the crash, Connell and the female driver of the SUV got into a physical altercation, Knop said.

The 27-year-old woman, of Lake Villa, had to be transported to Centegra Hospital – McHenry with injuries that were not life-threatening, McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Joe Krueger said.

Police are not identifying the woman because she was the victim, Knop said.

Connell was treated and released. He was then arrested and charged with battery and criminal damage to property, Knop said.

He was transported to McHenry County Jail, where records show he posted bond and was released. His bond amount was $1,500.

Knop said police continue to investigate the incident.