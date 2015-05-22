November 09, 2023
News - McHenry County
Wonder Lake man charged after crash, altercation in Ringwood

By Emily K. Coleman
Sean C. Connell

Sean C. Connell (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

RINGWOOD – McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man arrested after a Thursday crash and physical altercation in Ringwood as Sean C. Connell, 49, of Wonder Lake.

McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Aimee Knop said Friday that Connell threw a bottle out of the pickup truck he was in on Route 31. The bottle hit the SUV that was behind the pickup truck, and the SUV followed the truck when it turned westbound onto Barnard Mill Road, authorities said.

An altercation ensued before the cars were in a minor collision around 5:20 p.m. near Barnard Mill Road and Route 31, police said.

After the crash, Connell and the female driver of the SUV got into a physical altercation, Knop said.

The 27-year-old woman, of Lake Villa, had to be transported to Centegra Hospital – McHenry with injuries that were not life-threatening, McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Joe Krueger said.

Police are not identifying the woman because she was the victim, Knop said.

Connell was treated and released. He was then arrested and charged with battery and criminal damage to property, Knop said.

He was transported to McHenry County Jail, where records show he posted bond and was released. His bond amount was $1,500.

Knop said police continue to investigate the incident.

Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.