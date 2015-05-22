Grundy County indictments: May 20, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, announced that on May 20, the grand jury has returned the following indictments, according to a news release from his office. The public is advised a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Richard Devore, 35, of Sandwich, was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Steven Ellis, 41, of Verona, was indicted on charges of aggravated home repair fraud, a Class 2 felony; theft of more than $500 in two counts, both Class 3 felonies; and three counts of home repair fraud, all Class 4 felonies.

• Robin Findlay, 31, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 3 felony.

• David Licht, 46, of Minooka, was indicted on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in two counts, both Class 2 felonies.

• Derick Lybarger, 38, of Minooka, was indicted on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class 4 felony.

• Brandon Potempa, 23, of Minooka, was indicted on a charge of possession of diazepam, a Class 4 felony.

• Bridget Price, 23, of Minooka, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Daniel Rice, 22, of Minooka, was indicted on a charge of possession of MDMA, a Class 4 felony.

• Addison Shannon, 20, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of possession of alprazolam, a Class 4 felony.