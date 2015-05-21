Grundy County church bulletins: May 21, 2015

Free movie night planned at Living Water Church

MORRIS – Free Movie Night is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Living Water Church. The movie “Courageous” will be shown on the big 30-foot screen at Living Water Church. The film is rated PG-13.

The church also offers Wednesday Night Bible Study at 7 p.m., Sunday School services for everyone at 9:45 a.m. and service starts 10:45 a.m.

Living Water Church is located in downtown Morris, (the former theater), 118 E. Jefferson St.

For information, call 815-252- 4744 or email cooksd7@aol.com.

Bethlehem church sets Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris, 202 W. Jefferson St., will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, June 22-26.

Children from preschool through fifth grade are invited. This year’s theme is “Camp Discovery: Jesus at Work Through Us.” During VBS, children will explore five Bible stories that show how God works in His people to save them and how He works through His people to serve others.

They also will meet new friends, do fun activities, sing songs, make crafts, play games, eat snacks and more. Call the church at 815-942-1145 to register your child.

There is no cost to attend.

ICC Memorial Day Mass planned at cemetery

MORRIS – Father Ed Howe, pastor, and parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church, will celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Morris.

This Mass will be in remembrance of the men and women who have given their lives in service to their country and also in memory and thanksgiving for the faithful departed who were part of the Immaculate Conception Parish family during the past 163 years.

Bring your own lawn chairs.

In case of rain, Mass will be in the church, 600 E. Jackson St., Morris.

Missionary to speak at First United Methodist

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., invites you to come and hear missionary Karen Ujereh. She will be at the church to speak at the 6 p.m. Saturday worship service.

Ujereh is a missionary with the General Board of Global Ministries serving as director of the United Methodist Malawi Microfinance Program based in Blantyre, Malawi. The program trains men and women in small business development, preparing them to receive loans from funds placed with an international microfinance agency.

Ujereh’s primary job is to oversee the training. There will be a potluck dinner with question-and-answer time at 4:30 pm. If you would like to attend the potluck portion of the evening, call the church office at 815-942-0809 for details.

First Christian Church sets Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – A summer children’s event called Everest Vacation Bible School will be hosted from June 15-19 at First Christian Church.

At Everest, children discover what it means to hold on to God’s mighty power in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, make and dig into treats, experience Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll play with all summer long.

Each day concludes with a Summit Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:35 a.m.Everest is for children from age 3 (potty-trained) to those entering fifth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to participate.

Register your child by June 7 at www.fccmorris.org. Arrive by 8:30 a.m. the first day if you are unable to register.

No registration forms will be taken between June 7 and June 14. The church is located one mile south of Morris at 455 W. Southmor Road.

Peace Lutheran Church to host Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Join the safari fun at Camp Kilimanjaro at Peace Lutheran Church, Candlelight Lane and Lisbon Street in Morris.

Vacation Bible School will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 8-12 for children in preschool through fifth grade. Camp Kilimanjaro will feature games, crafts, music, lessons and snacks.

Online registration is now open. Register your children as soon as possible. Deadline for registration is Saturday. Visit http://answersvbs.com/vbs/peacelutheranchurch to register. For information, call 815-942-1010.

Memorial Day service set at West Lisbon Cemetery

LISBON – A Memorial Day Service will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday at the West Lisbon Cemetery to honor all veterans.

This service is open to all. Bring lawn chairs if needed.

For information, call West Lisbon Church at 815-736-6331.