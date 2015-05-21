Cary-Grove seniors showcase artwork at Odyssey Artwalk

CARY – The Cary-Grove High School Odyssey Artwalk was senior Sydney Romero’s first show.

Her collection of sculptures – a tea set with Man in the Moon faces and a bust of her dog in an old-fashioned suit – was one of more than 40 displays put on, organized and developed by Cary-Grove seniors.

The show has developed over the past decade to include a variety of art media, work for sale, interactive displays and performances.

For the first time, the show also included a film highlighting the work done by more than 30 Cary-Grove alumni, part of an effort to show Cary-Grove students that art is a viable career choice, teacher Wendy Guss said.

“The path is not clear,” she said. “It’s not like, you say you want to be a teacher, you go to school, you student teach, you hopefully get hired and you’re there for 30 years. It’s not clear, and it’s scary.”

The art department also brought alumni into the classroom to talk about how they got where they are, Guss said.

James Vitullo hopes to be one of those students to make art his career.

A photographer, Vitullo already has participated in the Elmhurst Art Fair and plans on attending McHenry County College in the fall. When he finishes there, he’s thinking about transferring to Columbia College in Chicago or Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.

“I’m still kind of nervous, but – I don’t know – I’m better with my confidence about it and getting my name out there,” he said.

Bridget Lauritsen also can see a future where she continues developing her art.

She plans on going to the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall and eventually hopes to write novels, perhaps children’s books where she can use her pastel paintings or ballpoint pen drawings to illustrate them.

Romero’s whimsical sculptures will remain a part of her free time as she moves forward and heads to the University of Illinois to study actuarial science.

“It’s just fun things that make people smile,” she said.