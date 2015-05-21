8 Crystal Lake Community School District 47 schools to get new leaders

CRYSTAL LAKE – Eight of the 13 schools in Crystal Lake Community School District 47 will have new leadership next school year, as four principals retire and another leaves for a different district.

The district's school board hired the final two candidates at its meeting Monday evening, finalizing its picks to lead the schools, spokeswoman Denise Barr said. Bernotas Middle School Assistant Principal Cathy Alberth will take over as the principal of Hannah Beardsley Middle School, where she taught for six years before serving as its assistant principal for three years.

Alberth also has served as the assistant principal at Canterbury Elementary School for five years.

The current principal, Stacy Graff, will take over the principal job at Canterbury Elementary School.

North Elementary School also will get a new principal, as the current principal, Kimberly Hornberg, heads to a new job in Geneva, Barr said.

Steve Scarfe will join District 47 after serving as assistant principal at North School in Des Plaines, Guilford High School in Rockford and, most recently, Kingsley Elementary School in Evanston.

He began his career in education teaching language arts and math at Belvidere Central Middle School after serving in the Marine Corps for 18 years and as a federal agent for 12 years.

Scarfe received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in teaching from Rockford College, a master’s degree in educational administration from Saint Xavier University, and is currently working on his doctoral degree in educational leadership from Concordia University in Chicago.

“There are benefits to keeping people in their current roles for their entire career, and there are benefits to moving them around,” school board President Jeff Mason said in an email. “We are fortunate to have a pool of talented, experienced administrators who are familiar with district policies and curriculum.

“They are valuable resources for the district, as they’re able to bring their diverse talents and expertise to different schools.”

The other new principals include Matt Grubbs at Coventry Elementary School, Monica Petersen at Husmann Elementary School, Rachael Alt at South Elementary School, Beth Klinsky at West Elementary School and Angie Compere at Lundahl Middle School.

Wehde Early Childhood Center also got a new administrator, Pamela White.