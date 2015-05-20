Bolingbrook murder suspect posts bond

JOLIET – A Bolingbrook woman accused of murdering her husband was already out on bond Wednesday when she appeared in court seeking a bond reduction.

After being behind bars for a month, Michele A. Evans, 50, paid the required 10 percent of her $1 million bond and was released from the Will County jail shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.

Investigators allege Michele Evans stabbed David Evans, 55, with a kitchen knife April 16 after an argument at their home in the 500 block of Bloomfield Drive in Bolingbrook. David Evans died the following day and Michele Evans was charged with two counts of murder.

Defense attorney Joel Brodsky told Judge Dave Carlson he received some evidence and reports for review, but “grand jury, autopsy reports, crime scene photos and evidence tech reports are still needed.” Evans will claim she killed her husband in self-defense, according to Brodsky.

Though his client made bail, Brodsky asked Carlson to consider lowering the bond so there could be a partial refund. Brodsky said Evans put up $63,700 cash and $36,300 in credit card charges to pay the $100,000 required for her release. Brodsky said it will help his client avoid the credit cards’ high interest charges.

“I’m of the opinion if you can make bond it’s not excessive, but if financial issues come up later, we can address them,” Carlson said before Brodsky withdrew the motion.