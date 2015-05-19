Morris’ Burns silences Joliet Central bats

JOLIET – If there is a pitch in the softball world that Morris sophomore Abby Burns does not throw, that would be news.

Burns hurled everything in her vast repertoire at the Joliet Central hitters on Monday afternoon, pitching the Redskins to an 8-0 nonconference victory.

“This was one of my better games,” said Burns, who threw all of her five pitches – fastball, change, drop, screwball and riseball – liberally in baffling the Steelmen.

So good was the right-hander that she struck out the first eight batters, 11 through four innings, 13 through five and 15 in all as Morris (22-8) won for the 11th time in its last 14 games.

Central (8-23) did not have a baserunner until Ashley Hare’s bunt single with one out in the fourth inning. Burns walked one batter in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Then in the seventh, thanks to a game-ending double play, she escaped her only jam to preserve the shutout.

“The wind was good for me today,” Burns said. “It was helping my pitches, working in my favor.”

Burns had a game earlier this season where she struck out all but one out through five innings. “But I don’t usually strike out this many,” she said. “They started to get used to me toward the end.”

“We’ve seen pitchers who move the ball around, use different pitches and throw strikes like she does,” Steelmen coach Erin Douglas said. “We’ve usually hit them OK. I’m not sure why we struggled so much today.”

Hare’s bunt single was the only Central hit through six innings. Christina Valentino – who played a strong defensive game at third base – singled, and Shelby Fischer followed with a single to open the bottom of the seventh. A one-out walk loaded the bases, but Morris third baseman Ryan Friend fielded a ground ball, threw to catcher Emily Moore for a forceout, and her relay to first completed the game-ending double play.

“Abby really took control,” Morris softball coach Jen Lowery said of Burns. “She is not overpowering, but her ball moves. It’s hard to hit a pitcher who moves it up and down, in and out, and has good offspeed pitches.

“She has been throwing well the last few weeks, incorporating all her pitches. She has better stamina now, which is good heading toward the postseason.”

Burns worked from an early comfort level as Morris scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second off right-hander Hanna Gawenda, who blanked the Redskins in the third through sixth innings.

Jasmine Cook singled in the first inning and with two outs, Ashley Phelps ripped the first of her three hits. A two-base error in the outfield allowed the two runs to score.

Taya Torkelson opened the second inning with a single, Gigi Corban singled, and Torkelson scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0. Janelle Bream and Moore singled home runs, and Phelps knocked in another with a double.

The Morris bats then went silent until the seventh when Moore singled, Phelps doubled her home, and Phelps eventually scored on a passed ball.

Phelps had three of Morris’ 12 hits, and Brehm, Moore and Torkelson added two each.

“We have a leadoff hitter [Brehm] who does a great job getting on base, and the middle of our lineup hits the ball hard,” Lowery said. “We hit well the first couple of innings, then fell kind of flat, and we got back at it in the seventh. That’s one thing we need in the postseason – we’ve got to be consistent.”

“It seemed like every ball they put in play was hit hard,” Douglas said. “Our third baseman [Valentino] and our outfield stepped up defensively and gave us a chance, where this game otherwise could have ended early.”