Grundy County church bulletins: May 14, 2015

United Methodist to hold special Sunday service

MAZON – Mazon United Methodist Church, 509 Seventh St., invites the community to a special service starting at 9 a.m. Sunday with Barry Cloyd, a Midwestern-based touring singer/songwriter who creates a performance style that weaves the genres of blues, folk, celtic, original and roots music into a unique blend all his own.

A breakfast immediately will follow the service in honor of Pastor Mark Amenda’s retirement. Everyone is welcome.

Peace Lutheran Church to host vacation bible school

MORRIS – Join the safari fun at Camp Kilimanjaro at Peace Lutheran Church, Candlelight Lane and Lisbon Street in Morris.

Vacation Bible School will be from June 8 through 12, from 9 a.m. to noon for children in preschool through fifth grade. Camp Kilimanjaro will feature games, crafts, music, lessons and snacks. Online registration is open. Register your children as soon as possible.

Deadline for registration is May 23. Visit http://answersvbs.com/vbs/peacelutheranchurch to register. For information, call 815-942-1010.

Reunion scheduled for First Apostolic

COAL CITY – A reunion has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday for anyone who attended First Apostolic Church in Morris. The Huttons will be there.

It will be held at Turning Point Apostolic Church, 85 South Broadway St. in Coal City.

Memorial Day service open to all at 9 a.m.

LISBON – A Memorial Day Service will be at 9 a.m. May 24 at the West Lisbon Cemetery to honor all veterans.

This service is open to all. Please bring lawn chairs if needed. For information, call West Lisbon Church at 815-736-6331.

Joliet Jewish dairy potluck begins Friday evening

JOLIET – The Joliet Jewish Congregation will have its monthly Dairy Potluck at 6 p.m. Friday. Services start at 7 p.m.

Call the office for your RSVP and let us know what dish you will bring at 815-741-4600. The congregation is at 250 North Midland Ave., Joliet.

Braceville UMC Committee hosting luncheon May 27

BRACEVILLE – The Nurture, Outreach, Witness Committee of the Braceville United Methodist Church are hosting a salad luncheon May 27 at the church, 106 West Goold St. in Braceville.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no charge for the luncheon, but free-will donations will be accepted. Carry-outs will be available.

People are invited for food and fellowship. If you have any questions, call the church office at 815-237-8512.

Cathedral of St. Raymond class of ’60 to hold reunion

JOLIET – St. Raymond Class of 1960 will hold its 55th reunion on May 30.

The event begins at the 5 p.m. Mass and continues with a reception and dinner at Syl’s Restaurant in Rockdale.

For reservations, contact Jim Slouf, the reunion committee chairman, at 815-325-5777 or jeslouf@sbcglobal.net.

Joliet Area Community Hospice to host clergy day

JOLIET – Joliet Area Community Hospice (JACH) will host its annual Clergy Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet.

The theme of this year’s program is “Ministering to the Traumatized” and will feature sessions that will help clergy serve their congregations by increasing understanding and awareness of traumatic grief when death occurs due to sudden medical death, car accident, drug overdose, suicide or as a victim of a violent crime. A complementary lunch will be provided along with open forums and group discussions.

The program is open to clergy, lay leaders, deacons, clergy-in-training, chaplains, directors of pastoral care services, hospital and home visitation ministry leaders, parish nurses and anyone who ministers to the sick and bereaved.

To register, visit www.joliethospice.org, click on “Events,” scroll down to this program and click on the registration form below it.

Please register before May 27. For information, call Tom Barkauskas at 815-460-3256.

Musical drama coming to First Presbyterian

MORRIS – “Testify,” a musical drama written and performed by the Celebration Youth Choir from Knox Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, Kansas, will be performing at First Presbyterian Church in Morris at 7 p.m. June 2.

The choir consists of 35 high school junior and seniors. They were in the Kansas area this spring and are spending a week performing throughout the Midwest from Kansas through Michigan.

The church is at 200 East Jackson St., Morris. Call 815-942-1871 for information.

Mazon United Methodist holding annual 5K run

MAZON – The Mazon United Methodist Church is holding its fifth annual 5K Run/Walk on June 6. The race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street in Mazon. Race-day registration and pre-registered entrant pickup will begin at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion in Mazon City Park.

For information or to have a written registration form mailed to you, contact race director Karen Fabian at mazonmethodist@aol.com or 815-483-9343. Online registration is available through www.active.com.

Visit www.mazonmethodist.com/Events/5K_Run_2015/ for information on entry or sponsorship. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, as well as the youngest and oldest finisher. Medals will go to the top three finishers in each male and female age group.