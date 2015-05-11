Woman will claim self-defense in Bolingbrook slaying

JOLIET – A Bolingbrook woman accused of murdering her husband made her preliminary court appearance Monday.

Michele A. Evans, 50, returned Judge Dave Carlson’s greetings of “Good morning,” but let her attorney Joel Brodsky do the talking – asking for a hearing to reduce her $1 million bond.

“This is a case where we’re going to have a ‘self-defense’ defense,” Brodsky told Carlson.

At 8:47 p.m. April 16, Michele Evans called police to her home in the 500 block of Bloomfield Drive in Bolingbrook. Officers found David Evans, 55, lying on the kitchen floor, according to Bolingbrook Police Lt. Carter Larry.

Detectives believe Michele Evans stabbed her husband twice in the chest with a kitchen knife after a disagreement, Larry said. David Evans was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died at 1:58 a.m. April 17.

The couple had lived in their house for more than 25 years and had two daughters who were not living with them, Larry said. According to police reports, there have been six calls for service there since 2001, including domestic violence, noise complaints and dog complaints.