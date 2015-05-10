C-G grad helps Loyola to second straight title

Lewis’ Bobby Walsh (left) and Geoff Powell (center) defend as Loyola’s Ricky Gevis hits the ball during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match Saturday in Stanford, Calif. (AP photo)

STANFORD, Calif. – Player of the year Thomas Jaeschke had 20 kills, and Loyola successfully defended its NCAA men’s volleyball championship with a five-game victory over Lewis on Saturday.

Jeff Jendryk added 17 kills for the Ramblers (28-2) in the 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-27 23-21 marathon title clash between two Chicago-area schools at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion.

Greg Petty had 23 kills for Lewis (27-4) in the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. Loyola freshman libero and Cary-Grove graduate Jake Selsky finished with 12 digs and an assist.

Just a week ago, Loyola beat then-No. 1 Lewis in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association final. Lewis won both regular-season meetings between the two teams, 3-1.

Loyola swept Pfeiffer of North Carolina in a tournament play-in game Tuesday before defeating UC Irvine in a semifinal match Thursday. Loyola’s 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 victory assured the first championship match between two non-West Coast teams in tournament history.

Lewis advanced with a 3-1 victory over Penn State in the semifinals.

Jaeschke, a 6-foot-6 outside hitter, was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year earlier this week. He had nine kills in the semifinal victory over the Anteaters.

Last season, the Ramblers beat top-seeded Stanford, 3-1, for the school’s first NCAA championship.

Lewis, which had never before faced the same team four times in a season, was the nation’s top blocking team with an average of 3.39 a game – the only team to average more than three.

A Division II Catholic school of about 6,800 students, Lewis has been steadily growing its volleyball program. The Flyers won the national title in 2003, but later vacated it because of ineligible players.

Coach Dan Friend, named the coach of the year, has led the program’s resurgence.