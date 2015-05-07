Grundy County church bulletins: May 7, 2015

First Presbyterian plans Mother’s Day musical

MORRIS – First Presbyterian Church of Morris presents the junior choir Mother’s Day musical “Big Shot” at 5:30 p.m. and during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. The cast will present the story of David and Goliath in a fresh and creative way.

Join Vid, the spider mite, Pastor Mantis, and Sarge the army ant along with their insect friends as they use their faith in God to battle a Goliath, an exterminating machine, owned by Phil S. Tyne the exterminator.

The music will fill your heart, renew your faith and spread the message of believing and trusting in our Lord.

The church is located at 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. For information, call 815-942-1871.

Peace Lutheran Church to host vacation bible school

MORRIS – Join the safari fun at Camp Kilimanjaro at Peace Lutheran Church, Candlelight Lane and Lisbon Street in Morris.

Vacation Bible School will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 8 to 12, for children preschool through fifth grade. Camp Kilimanjaro will feature games, crafts, music, lessons and snacks.

Online registration is now open. Deadline for registration is May 23. For information, call 815-942-1010.

Joliet Jewish Congregation dairy potluck next week

JOLIET – The Joliet Jewish Congregation will have its monthly dairy potluck at 6 p.m. May 15. Services start at 7 p.m.

Call the office to RSVP, and to let us know what dish you will bring, at 815-741-4600.

The congregation is at 250 N. Midland Ave., Joliet.

United Methodist to hold special service May 17

MAZON – Mazon United Methodist Church, 509 7th St., invites the community to a special service starting at 9 a.m. May 17 with Barry Cloyd, a Midwestern-based touring singer/songwriter who creates a performance style that weaves the genres of blues, folk, Celtic, original and roots music into a unique blend all his own.

There will be a breakfast immediately following the service in honor of Pastor Mark Amenda’s retirement. Everyone is welcome.

Reunion scheduled for First Apostolic

COAL CITY – A reunion has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 17 for anyone who ever attended First Apostolic Church in Morris. The Huttons will be there.

It will be at Turning Point Apostolic Church, 85 S. Broadway St. in Coal City.

Memorial Day Service at West Lisbon Cemetery

LISBON – A Memorial Day Service will be held at 9 a.m. May 24 at the West Lisbon Cemetery to honor all veterans. This service is open to all. Please bring lawn chairs if needed. For information, call West Lisbon Church at 815-736-6331.

Mazon United Methodist holding annual 5K in June

MAZON – The Mazon United Methodist Church is holding its fifth annual 5K Run/Walk on June 6. The race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street in Mazon.

Race-day registration and pre-registered entrant pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion in Mazon City Park.

For information, or to have a written registration form mailed to you, contact race director Karen Fabian at mazonmethodist@aol.com, or 815-483-9343.

Online registration is available through www.active.com. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, as well as the youngest and oldest finisher; plus medals to the top three finishers in each male and female age group.