JJC’s Kuhn being inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame

What Joe Kuhn does is not easy.

He coaches men’s basketball at Joliet Junior College, an NJCAA Division III school. That means no athletic scholarships – no financial inducements to attract prospective players.

“It’s a tough sell,” Kuhn said. “What we really have to sell is an opportunity. There’s no money to give. Yet we have to continue to get good players to come here, so we have success on a consistent basis.”

Somehow, Kuhn has done that. In 18 years as head coach at JJC, he has a 408-184 record. His team won the 2010 Division III national championship, and he was named national coach of the year. He coached national runner-up teams in 2005 and 2008. The 1998 Wolves finished third, and two of his other teams advanced to the national tournament.

For all of that, he will be inducted Saturday night into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the Bone Center on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

“I am very happy for him,” JJC athletic director Wayne King said. “He’s a part-time basketball coach who has stayed with us. All his hard work has paid off. He goes about his business the right way.”

Kuhn, 51, teaches at Rich East High School. He was an assistant in Joliet, first under Pat Sullivan at St. Francis for two seasons (1990 to 1992) and then under Pat Klingler at JJC for one season (1992 to 1993). He was the head coach at Rich East from 1994 to 1996, where his teams won 24 games, before returning to JJC to take over as head coach.

“I always wanted to coach at a higher level,” Kuhn said. “But this is a situation where as I continue on in life, I don’t see myself coaching anywhere else. It’s a matter of how long I want to continue coaching. I’ll take it year by year.”

At JJC, out of necessity, he has worn many hats.

“A lot of years, we had to run our own study tables, monitor grades, and I was the weightlifting coordinator, too,” he said. “There are tons of hours that go into the picture that people do not realize.”

The memories, however, are special.

“We had a 16-year streak where we made the Region IV championship game,” Kuhn said. “That’s a heck of a streak.

“Obviously, winning the national championship in 2009-2010 with lots of area players on the roster, that’s a special memory. There have been a lot of good successes, and some disappointments, too, like losing in the national finals twice and couple of those region finals that went down to the wire.”

Kuhn fondly recalls his first JJC team, the 1997-98 group that finished third.

“We started the year 1-11, and then we were one possession away from playing for the national championship,” he said. “We got some players eligible at the semester, and we took off from there.”

Kuhn said he will be accompanied to the Hall of Fame banquet by former JJC assistant and longtime Lemont coach John Jones.

“I learned a lot in two years under Pat Sullivan and a year with Pat Klingler, and then, of course, the time I spent with coach Jones,” Kuhn said. “I’m super excited that he is accompanying us to the banquet, and I’ll be able to share it with him. That’s kind of special.”

Kuhn cited all the assistants he has had through the years for the role they have played.

“Assistants are always a part of your success,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to let them do what they do well.

“[Assistant] Keith Kinzler has been with me 18 years. We have kind of a rare situation on the junior college level, being together that long.”