Grundy County church bulletins: April 30, 2015

Reminder: National Day of Prayer on Thursday

MORRIS – National Day of Prayer is on Thursday and an event will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County Courthouse in downtown Morris.

National Day of Prayer is a united effort to seek deep spiritual transformation, and a Christ-centered awakening all across this nation. Join us as pastors, leaders and elected officials from across Grundy County come together in “Lord, hear our cry,” praying for our community, churches, leaders, families, schools, military, children, and businesses.

The rain location is at the Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris. For information, call the Prayer Coordinator Pastor Richard Giovannetti at 815-942-3758 or visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

United Methodist Church to host Ladies Tea

COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church Building Fundraising Committee is hosting from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday a Ladies Tea at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City.

The luncheon will include soup, finger sandwiches, vegetable tray, scones, tea breads and dessert. Entertainment will be provided by Shelley Crawford, a Chicago singer, dancer, actress and Coal City native.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the church during church office hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or at Rolando’s Furniture in Coal City. The Ladies Tea is open to all ladies in the community. For information, call 815-634-8670.

Church of Hope to hold Sunday Rock-A-Thon

GARDNER – The Church of Hope annual Rock-A-Thon will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Gardner Gazebo.

The church is in need of rockers and sponsors. All proceeds benefit the church’s youth group. The event is in conjunction with the ninth annual Red Carpet Corridor Festival. Orders for pink petunias are being taken to help beautify Gardner for the festival being held Saturday and Sunday. For information or to make an order for petunias, call Ida Schopp at 815-237-2287.

Lag B’Omer Celebration at the Jewish Congregation

JOLIET – Joliet Jewish Congregation invites everyone on Sunday during Sunday school hours for a celebration of Lag B’Omer. Several traditions are associated with this holiday, including archery demonstrations and weddings. The congregation is located at 250 N . Midland in Joliet. For information, call 815-741-4600. Services are open to the public.

Assumption Catholic Marthas plan luncheon

COAL CITY – The “Marthas” from Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City are hosting their annual spring luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Berst Center, 180 S. Kankakee St., Coal City.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., Bunco and Euchre will be played with prizes to be awarded. Luncheon tickets are $8 per person and $5 for Bunco and Euchre. Tickets will be sold at the door and carryouts are available.

United Methodist to hold special service May 17

MAZON – Mazon United Methodist Church, 509 Seventh St., invites the community to a special service starting at 9 a.m. May 17 with Barry Cloyd, a a Midwestern-based touring singer/songwriter who creates a performance style that weaves the genres of blues, folk, celtic original and roots music into a unique blend all his own. There will be a breakfast immediately following the service in honor of Pastor Mark Amenda’s retirement.

Everyone is welcome.

First Apostolic reunion scheduled for May 17

COAL CITY – A reunion has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 17 for anyone who ever attended First Apostolic Church in Morris. The Huttons will be there. It will be held at Turning Point Apostolic Church, 85 S. Broadway St. in Coal City.

Mazon United Methodist holding annual 5K

MAZON – The Mazon United Methodist Church is holding its fifth annual 5K Run/Walk on June 6. The race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street in Mazon. Race-day registration and pre-registered entrant pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion in Mazon City Park. For more information, or to have a written registration form mailed to you, contact race director Karen Fabian at mazonmethodist@aol.com, or 815-483-9343.

Online registration is available through www.active.com.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, as well as the youngest and oldest finisher; plus medals to the top three finishers in each male and female age group.