Jessica Jablonski won at No. 2 singles for McHenry which lost to Lake Forest, 11-4, in badminton on Thursday in Lake Forest.

Also winning for the Warriors in singles were Sammi Lindgren at No. 3 and Kayla Ullett at No. 9. Maia Larsen and Kelly Frischmann won at No. 4 doubles for McHenry.