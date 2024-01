The McHenry badminton team defeated Streamwood 12-3 at McHenry.

Madison Thompson won at No. 1 singles, 21-16, 15-21, 21-19 to lead the Warriors (6-8). Jessica Lablonski and Rebecca Lameka won at No. 2 doubles, 18-21, 21-10, 21-9, and Lameka added a win at No. 3 singles.