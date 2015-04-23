Grundy County Church Bulletins: April 23, 2015

Free movie night Friday at Living Water Church

MORRIS – A free movie night will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Living Water Church. The movie “The Song” will be shown on the big 30-foot screen at Living Water Church.

The film is rated PG-13. Living Water Church is at 118 E. Jefferson St. in Morris. For information, call 815-252-4744 or email cooksd7@aol.com. Wednesday Night Bible Study is weekly at 7 p.m. Sunday School services for everyone start at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, with service starting at 10:45 a.m.

Concert to be held at Lisbon Bethlehem

NEWARK – A concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lisbon Bethlehem Lutheran, 108 E. Woodman St., Newark. The Wanda Mountain Boys, who sing Southern Gospel, will perform. It is a free concert, although a love offering will be taken.

United Methodist Church to hold drive-up dinner

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, will hold a drive-up pork chop dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

All meals will be packed in carryout containers. Dinners are $10 and include two pork chops, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, applesauce and a roll. Desserts are available for $2 each, with the choices being apple pie, cherry pie, chocolate cake or white cake. All proceeds will go the church building fund. Only 150 dinners are available, so come early.

New Community Christian hosting pork chop dinner

MORRIS – New Community Christian Church, 705 E. Washington St. in Morris, is hosting its annual pork chop dinner Sunday.

The cost is $10 for two chops and $8 for one chop. Meals include sides, desserts and beverages. Carryouts are available after 10:30 a.m. and dine-in from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Proceeds assist church youth with the cost of summer camps and retreats.

St. Joseph holding annual luncheon Sunday

MARSEILLES – St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marseilles is having its annual salad buffet luncheon, sponsored by the Alter & Rosary Society, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 12 to 6, and children ages 5 and younger eat free.

The luncheon will be in the parish hall, 200 Broadway St., Marseilles. Patrons can eat in or take a carryout.

United Methodist thrift shop open next week

CHANNAHON – Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St., Channahon, will hold a thrift shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. All clothing half-price.

United Methodist Church to host Ladies Tea

COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church Building Fundraising Committee is hosting from 1 to 3 p.m. May 3 a Ladies Tea at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City. The luncheon will include soup, finger sandwiches, vegetable tray, scones, tea breads and dessert. Entertainment will be provided by Shelley Crawford, a Chicago singer, dancer, actress and Coal City native.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the church during church office hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or at Rolando’s Furniture in Coal City. The Ladies Tea is open to all ladies in the community. For information, call 815-634-8670.

Church of Hope holds Rock-A-Thon on May 3

GARDNER – The Church of Hope annual Rock-a-Thon will be from noon to 3 p.m. May 3 at the Gardner Gazebo.

The church is in need of rockers and sponsors. All proceeds benefit the church’s youth group. The event is in conjunction of the ninth annual Red Carpet Corridor Festival. Orders for pink petunias are being taken to help beautify Gardner for the festival being held May 2 to 3. For information or to make an order for petunias, call Ida Schopp at 815-237-2287.

Assumption Catholic Church ‘Marthas’ hold May luncheon

The “Marthas” from Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City are hosting their annual spring luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Berst Center, 180 S. Kankakee St., Coal City.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Bunco and Euchre will be played with prizes to be awarded. Luncheon tickets are $8 a person and $5 for Bunco and Euchre. Tickets will be sold at the door and carryouts are available.

United Methodist to hold special service May 17

MAZON – Mazon United Methodist Church, 509 Seventh St., invites the community to a special service starting at 9 a.m. May 17 with Barry Cloyd, a Midwestern-based touring singer/songwriter who creates a performance style that weaves the genres of Blues, Folk, Celtic, Original and Roots music into a unique blend all his own. There will be a breakfast immediately after the service in honor of Pastor Mark Amenda’s retirement. Everyone is welcome.

Reunion scheduled for First Apostolic Church

COAL CITY – A reunion has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 17 for anyone who ever attended First Apostolic Church in Morris. The Huttons will be there. It will be at Turning Point Apostolic Church, 85 S. Broadway St. in Coal City.

Mazon United Methodist holding annual 5K

MAZON – The Mazon United Methodist Church is holding its fifth annual 5K Run/Walk on June 6. The race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street in Mazon.

Race-day registration and pre-registered entrant pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion in Mazon City Park. For information or to have a written registration form mailed to you, contact race director Karen Fabian at mazonmethodist@aol.com or 815-483-9343.

Online registration is available through www.active.com, or visit www.mazonmethodist.com/Events/5K_Run_2015/ for information on entry or sponsorship. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, as well as the youngest and oldest finisher; plus medals to the top three finishers in each male and female age group.