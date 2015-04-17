Bolingbrook woman arrested on murder charges

BOLINGBROOK – Police say a man was fatally stabbed during a domestic argument Thursday night.

At 8:47 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Bloomfield Drive for a domestic battery report, according to Lt. Carter Larry.

Officers found Michele A. Evans, 50, outside the residence and a man on the kitchen floor, Larry said. Paramedics transported the man to a hospital, where he died at 1:58 a.m. Friday, according to the DuPage County Coroner's office.

The man's identity had not been released to the public as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Larry said Evans was questioned at the police station and the Will County State’s Attorney approved two counts of first degree murder against her. Her bond was set at $1 million.