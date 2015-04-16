Grundy County church bulletins: April 16, 2015

Spring Fling show opens on Saturday in Morris

MORRIS – The First Baptist Church of Morris will host its Spring Fling craft/vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1650 W. Route 6, Morris. There will be a variety of craftsman and vendors. It is hosted by Women In The Potter’s Hand, First Baptist Church Women’s Ministry.

Pancake breakfast scheduled at St. Ann’s

CHANNAHON – The Men’s Club at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Channahon will be holding a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the St. Ann’s parish hall, 24500 S. Navajo Dr.

Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 to 3, with a maximum of $20 for an immediate family.

Spring Rummage sale set at First United Methodist

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris will have its Spring Rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 22 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23. The church is at 118 W. Jackson St., Morris.

United Methodist Church to hold drive up dinner

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, will hold a drive up pork chop dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. April 25. All meals will be packed in carryout containers.

Dinners are $10 and include two pork chops, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, applesauce and a roll.

Desserts are available for $2 each, with the choices being apple pie, cherry pie, chocolate cake or white cake.

All proceeds will go the church building fund. Only 150 dinners are available, so come early.

New Community Christian hosting pork chop dinner

MORRIS – New Community Christian Church, 705 E. Washington St. in Morris, is hosting its annual pork chop dinner April 26.

The cost is $10 for two chops and $8 for one chop. Meals include sides, desserts and beverages.

Carryouts are available after 10:30 a.m. and dine-in from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Proceeds assist church youth with the cost of summer camps and retreats.

St. Joseph holding annual luncheon in a few weeks

MARSEILLES – St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marseilles is having its annual salad buffet luncheon, sponsored by the Alter & Rosary Society, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 12 to 6, and children ages 5 and younger eat free. The luncheon will be in the parish hall, 200 Broadway St., Marseilles. Patrons can eat in or take a carryout.

United Methodist Church to host Ladies Tea

COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church Building Fundraising Committee is hosting from 1 to 3 p.m. May 3 a Ladies Tea at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City. The luncheon will include soup, finger sandwiches, vegetable tray, scones, tea breads and dessert.

Entertainment will be provided by Shelley Crawford, a Chicago singer, dancer, actress and Coal City native.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the church during church office hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or at Rolando’s Furniture in Coal City. The Ladies Tea is open to all ladies in the community. For information, call 815-634-8670.

Church of Hope needs Rock-A-Thon people

GARDNER – The Church of Hope annual Rock-a-Thon will be from noon to 3 p.m. May 3 at the Gardner Gazebo.

The church is in need of rockers and sponsors. All proceeds benefit the church’s youth group. The event is in conjunction of the ninth annual Red Carpet Corridor Festival. Orders for pink petunias are being taken to help beautify Gardner for the festival being held May 2 to 3. For information or to make an order for petunias, call Ida Schopp at 815-237-2287.

Assumption Catholic holds May luncheon

The “Marthas” from Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City are hosting their annual spring luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Berst Center, 180 S. Kankakee St., Coal City.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Bunco and Euchre will be played with prizes to be awarded. Luncheon tickets are $8 a person and $5 for Bunco and Euchre. Tickets will be sold at the door and carryouts are available.