Drake Fellows pitches JCA past Minooka

MINOOKA – When Drake Fellows has extra incentive and the wind is blowing straight in, chances are the opposing offense will struggle to score.

That was the case Monday afternoon when Fellows pitched Joliet Catholic to a 2-0 nonconference victory over Minooka.

Fellows started against the Indians in the championship game of the WJOL Tournament in 2014 and worked seven scoreless innings, but Minooka wound up winning, 1-0, in 10 innings. He had not forgotten.

“We finally beat them for once,” Fellows said. “I’ve been waiting to pitch against them again.”

This time, Fellows limited Minooka (3-9) to two hits while striking out eight in six innings. He threw 85 pitches.

“With the wind blowing in like it was, I knew I just had to execute,” Fellows said. “It was hard for anybody to hit today.”

Before the game, JCA coach Jared Voss informed catcher Nick Dalesandro he probably would make his 2015 debut on the mound. He pitched the seventh inning and retired the side in order, striking out two.

“Coach and I talked about it last night,” Dalesandro said. “I threw a bullpen a couple days ago, so this was my second time on the mound. But I have a lot of experience doing it.”

Dalesandro said he anticipates starting a game next week and throwing “maybe 50-60 pitches max.”

“Nick was pumped up out there,” Voss said. “We’re right around where we had planned to be with him as far as pitching goes. When he threw the bullpen, we knew he was close. It’s not like he’s a fish out of water out there.

“We’re not going to have him throw 90 pitches or anything next week, but we’re set up to where he can start Wednesday conference games through May. We usually have Thursdays off, so we won’t be putting him back behind the plate the day after he starts on the mound.”

JCA (9-2) had difficulty generating offense against Minooka senior right-hander Cristian Sanchez, who pitched for the first time since his freshman year. He blanked the Hilltoppers on one hit through three innings and allowed two runs on five hits in six innings.

“Cristian looked pretty good,” Indians coach Jeff Petrovic said. “His offspeed stuff was not great, but he was able to keep them off balance. That’s a credit to his competitiveness and his athletic nature. He’s got some guts. He gave us a chance today.”

In the midst of a stretch where the Indians are playing 10 games in nine days, including junior varsity games, and with Joe Butler sidelined with a thumb injury for about a month, Petrovic is looking for arms.

“Cristian [Sanchez] pitched well enough that he may be called on several more times this season,” he said. “Where he fits in will be determined later. It’s no fluke that he pitched well. He’s just a good baseball player.”

Dalesandro broke the scoreless tie in the fourth when he singled, stole second, moved to third on Fellows’ sacrifice and scored on a fielder’s choice as freshman shortstop Hayden Laczynski, playing in on the edge of the grass, dove and snagged Connor Brandon’s hot grounder. But his throw home was too late to get Dalesandro.

JCA added a run in the sixth when KC Simonich rapped his second single and scored on Brandon’s two-out double to deep center field.

“The ball explodes off Connor’s bat,” Voss said.

“With the wind, I wasn’t looking to do anything big,” Brandon said. “But it happened to work out. I get a lot of chances to put the team on top hitting in our lineup.”

When Fellows pitches, not many runs are needed.

“Drake brings his best stuff every day,” Brandon said. “He is something special.”

“Fellows has a pretty special arm,” Petrovic said. “We don’t run into that very often. I don’t know that it makes us better on a daily basis to face someone like him, but it can’t hurt.

“We’ve proven lately that we at least can compete.”

Minooka’s only hits against Fellows and Dalesandro were Jon Vesper’s single up the middle in the second inning and Laczynski’s infield hit in the third. The Indians had one baserunner after the third inning, when Zach Earls was hit by a pitch in the fifth.

Minooka second baseman Jake Null, the leadoff hitter, was back in the lineup for the first time since he injured a knee in a spill at first base in Wednesday’s game against Plainfield North.

“Jake wasn’t slated to go today, but he’s a competitive kid,” Petrovic said.

Minooka was without right fielder Nick Clemmons, whose father, Mark, passed away. A moment of silence was held in his memory before the game, and Petrovic talked with the Indians afterward about being there for their teammate.

“One thing I always preach is that we’re a family,” Petrovic said. “Nick will need us.”