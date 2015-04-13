Minooka’s Sanchez retains pitching poise against Joliet Catholic

MINOOKA – In the midst of playing 10 baseball games in nine days, and with junior right-hander Joe Butler out for about a month with a thumb injury, Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic is searching for arms.

He might have found one Monday afternoon.

The Indians went against Joliet Catholic ace Drake Fellows and a stiff wind blowing straight in from center field in Monday’s nonconference game. They came up virtually empty at the plate, dropping a 2-0 decision.

However, Minooka senior right-hander Cristian Sanchez, an excellent defensive player wherever he is employed and the No. 3 hitter in the lineup, took the ball for the first time since he was a freshman. Against a Hilltoppers’ lineup that generated two big offensive outbursts late last week, Sanchez worked six innings and allowed two runs on five hits while walking one.

“Cristian looked pretty good out there,” Jeff Petrovic said. “His offspeed stuff was not great, but he was able to keep them off-balance. That’s a credit to his competitiveness and his athletic nature. He’s got some guts. He gave us a chance today.”

The Indians (3-9) begin a three-game Southwest Prairie series against Plainfield Central today. Sanchez, who threw 83 pitches, likely will not throw in any of those games, but Petrovic said to expect to see him on the mound again.

“He pitched well enough that he may be called on several more times this season,” Petrovic said. “Where he fits in will be determined later.

“It’s no fluke that he pitched well. He’s just a good baseball player. He didn’t strike out many (three, including two in the sixth inning) and we made all the plays behind him.”

Sanchez blanked Joliet Catholic (9-2) until the fourth. Nick Dalesandro led off with a single, stole second, advanced on Fellows’ sacrifice and scored on a fielder’s choice as freshman shortstop Hayden Laczynski, playing in on the edge of the grass, dove and snagged Connor Brandon’s hot grounder. But his throw home was too late to get Dalesandro.

The Hilltoppers added a second run off Sanchez in the sixth when KC Simonich led off with a single and scored on Brandon’s long, two-out double to center field. Fellows started the championship game of the WJOL Tournament in 2014 against Minooka and worked seven scoreless innings, but the Indians wound up winning, 1-0, in 10 innings.

“We finally beat them for once,” Fellows said. “I’ve been waiting to pitch against them again.”

“Fellows has a pretty special arm,” Petrovic said. “We don’t run into that very often. I don’t know that it makes us better on a daily basis to face someone like him, but it can’t hurt.

“We’ve proven lately that we at least can compete.”

The Indians’ only hits against Fellows and Dalesandro, who pitched a perfect seventh, were Jon Vesper’s single up the middle in the second inning and Laczynski’s infield hit in the third. Minooka had one baserunner after the third inning, when Zach Earls was hit by a pitch in the fifth.

Second baseman Jake Null, the Indians’ leadoff hitter, was back in the lineup for the first time since he injured a knee in a spill at first base in Wednesday’s game against Plainfield North.

“Jake wasn’t slated to go today, but he’s a competitive kid and wanted to play,” Petrovic said.

Minooka was without right fielder Nick Clemmons, whose father, Mark, died. A moment of silence was held in his memory before the game, and Petrovic talked with the Indians afterward about being there for their teammate.

“That’s one thing I always preach is that we’re a family,” Petrovic said. “Nick will need us.”