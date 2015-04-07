Goss: Illini lefties Duchene, Jay dominating hitters

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Award is rapidly becoming the University of Illinois Pitcher of the Week Award.

Or, taking it a step further, the Joliet-area Big Ten Southpaw Pitcher of the Week Award.

The Illini’s two standout junior left-handers, Joliet Catholic graduate Kevin Duchene and Lemont graduate Tyler Jay, have dominated the Big Ten pitcher award. Jay received his first weekly award March 9, Duchene won it March 23, and now Duchene has repeated as this week’s co-pitcher of the week.

Illinois has totaled four pitcher awards in only eight weeks, already breaking the previous school record of three set in 2002.

In Friday’s 13-inning, 3-1 victory over Northwestern, Duchene pitched nine innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out a season-high 10 Wildcats and got the key strikeouts to send the game into extra innings.

Duchene (4-1) leads the Big Ten with a 0.64 ERA and ranks second with 47 strikeouts. In 42 innings over six starts for the Illini (25-6-1, 5-1), he has allowed 31 hits and three walks. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.

Jay has had one start, with 16 of his 17 appearances in relief. He is 4-1, with eight saves and a 0.84 ERA. In 32 innings, he has yielded 16 hits and three walks while striking out 36. Opponents hit .152 against him.

Not only are Duchene and Jay hoping to get the Illini in position to contend for the Big Ten title and make a run in the postseason, pro scouts must have them on the radar with the draft looming in June. Two lefties – both with an ERA under 1.00, who have combined to walk six and strike out 83 – should interest someone.

Also at Illinois, senior Josh Ferry (Lemont), who has battled arm problems, has pitched to only a couple batters, and junior outfielder Trevor Murphy (Lemont) has one hit in five at-bats.

MORE DIVISION I BASEBALL

Here is a quick look at some other former Joliet area standouts who are playing on the NCAA Division I level:

• Northwestern (8-22): Senior right-hander Brandon Magollones (Providence) is 2-2 with a 6.70 ERA. He has struck out 43 in 43 innings over nine starts.

• Central Michigan (20-12): Junior infielder Joe Houlihan (Providence) is hitting .277 (23 for 83) with five doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs. He has a .410 slugging percentage and .384 on-base percentage.

Junior right-hander Sean Renzi (Plainfield North) is 0-1 with a 2.75 ERA. In 11 relief appearances, he has two saves. In 192⁄3 innings, he has allowed 11 hits and 12 walks while striking out 24. Opponents are hitting .162.

Sophomore infielder Adam Collins (JCA) is hitting .105 (2 for 19).

• Kent State (17-11): Freshman infielder Dylan Rosa (Providence) is hitting 258 (16 for 62) with four doubles, one triple, two homers and seven RBIs. He has a .452 slugging percentage and .303 on-base percentage.

• Purdue (11-21): Sophomore outfielder Ted Snidanko (Lockport) is hitting .261 (12 for 46) with a double, triple, homer and 10 RBIs. He is slugging .391 and has a .351 on-base mark.

• LSU (27-5): Freshman right-hander Jake Godfrey (Providence) is 5-0 with a 4.24 ERA. In eight starts, has worked 34 innings and allowed 41 hits and 21 walks while striking out 20. Opponents are hitting .297.

Freshman catcher Mike Papierski (Lemont) is hitting .154 (4 for 26) with two doubles and eight RBIs.

Freshman lefty Jake Latz (Lemont) has been battling injury issues and has not pitched.

• Xavier (8-23): Freshman infielder Rylan Bannon (JCA) is hitting .194 (19 for 98) with four doubles and seven RBIs.

• Illinois State (14-15): Infielder Ryan Koziol (Providence), who began his college career at Arizona and then attended Gulf Coast State College, is hitting .306 with six doubles, a homer and 20 RBIs. He has a .398 slugging percentage and .433 on-base percentage.

Freshman right-hander Mitch Vogrin (Minooka) is 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA. In seven games, he has pitched 10 innings and allowed 15 hits and six walks while striking out five.

• Northern Illinois (13-18): Senior catcher/infielder Nate Ruzich (JCA) is hitting .247 (24 for 94) with eight doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

Junior infielder/outfielder Tommy Hook (Lockport) is red-shirting this season because of injury.

• Western Illinois (9-17): Sophomore infielder Chris Tschida (Providence) is hitting .262 (27 for 103) with three doubles, two triples, a homer and 14 RBIs. He has a .359 slugging percentage and .345 on-base percentage.

• Eastern Illinois (1-24): Junior right-hander Matt Doherty (Lincoln-Way Central) has pitched 41⁄3 innings in four appearances and allowed 12 runs.

• Chicago State (7-22): Left-handed pitcher/outfielder Zack Thomas (Joliet West) is 1-5 with an 8.31 ERA. In 212⁄3 innings, he has allowed 26 hits and 15 walks while striking out 14. At the plate, he is 0 for 1 and has walked twice.

