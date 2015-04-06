Grundy County indictments: April 1, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on Wednesday the grand jury returned the following indictments, according to a news release from Helland’s office. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Daniel Marion, 19, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 500 but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and possession of more than 500 but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony.

• Carl Massicott, 54, of Milford, Connecticut, was indicted for cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony; possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• Tyler Moss, 18, of Dwight, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Zackary Richards, 24, of Minooka, was indicted for two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

• Ryan Shaver, 20, of Minooka, was indicted for possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.

• David Sears Jr., 43, of Wilmington, was indicted for possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Jacob Severson, 30, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

• Elda Villarreal, 39, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.