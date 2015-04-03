Goss: For now, Roark will bolster Nationals’ pen

The Washington Nationals are out to win it all. Good for them. Maybe not so good from a personal standpoint for Wilmington graduate Tanner Roark.

When the Nationals signed pitcher Max Scherzer to a seven-year deal this offseason, baseball experts everywhere agreed Washington would begin the new season with the best starting staff in the game, with Jordan Zimmermann, Steven Strasburg, Doug Fister and Gio Gonzalez in the other four slots.

So where does that leave Roark, the right-hander who was so good for Washington in 2014? For now at least, in the bullpen.

Pitchers can start or relieve, but that is an oversimplification. When you are pitching out of the bullpen, you usually have a role. If that role is long relief, the frequency of your appearances, and the length of those appearances, can be inconsistent. Some pitchers are not bothered by that sort of schedule, others suffer.

Last season, Roark was 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA in nearly 200 innings as a starter. Opponents hit .237 against him. An argument can be made he was the Nationals’ best starter.

From a statistical standpoint, Roark has not had the best of springs this year. But he does have experience relieving as well as starting in his professional career.

Hopefully he can prosper in whatever relief role the Nationals have in mind, and as a starter when he gets that opportunity again. Rare is the team that goes through a season without injury to some of its starting pitching, and Roark could be the first choice to fill in if and when someone goes down.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani (Lincoln-Way Central) is in a similar situation with the Cincinnati Reds. Cingrani was 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA two years ago, when he made 18 starts and five relief appearances. Last season, injuries took their toll and he finished 2-8 with a 4.55 ERA in 13 appearances, 11 of which were starts. He did not pitch in the majors or minors the last several months of the season.

Midway through this spring training, the Reds said they were revamping their rotation and moving to Cingrani to the bullpen. The thinking reportedly was he had a better chance to stay healthy in that role, and the Reds needed to bolster their middle relief.

Much like with Roark, Cingrani probably would benefit if his bullpen role is somewhat consistent. But unless you’re the closer or the eighth-inning setup man, consistency out of the bullpen is difficult to come by.

Baseball is a long season, to be sure. Things happen. Roark and/or Cingrani may return to their team’s starting rotation at some point. For now, however, starting games is not their job.

DOWN IN ATLANTA

In Friday’s column, we discussed outfielder Joe Benson (JCA) bidding to make the Atlanta Braves’ opening-day roster as a spare outfielder. That column was written Thursday. Later that day, Benson was designated a spring nonroster invitee, making it appear more likely he could stick with the Braves. That night, the day after he homered and hit a long flyout against Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels, he helped his cause further, going 4 for 5, including a walkoff single, in a 6-5 win over Baltimore.

Whether Benson begins the season with the Braves or at Triple-A Gwinnett had not been determined as of this writing. But right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (Minooka) will not be in Atlanta’s starting rotation.

Foltynewicz may begin the season in the Braves’ bullpen but more likely will be in the starting rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves acquired right-hander Trevor Cahill from Arizona late Thursday night, and he and lefty Eric Stults will round out their rotation.

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

Three former area standouts are in the St Louis Cardinals’ organization. Shortstop Dean Anna (Lincoln-Way East), who had a brief major league stint early last season with the Yankees, and pitcher Zach Petrick (Morris) should open the season at Triple-A Memphis. Left-hander Steve Sabatino (Lockport), who pitched at Notre Dame, should begin no lower than the A-Advanced level.

Elsewhere around the minors, White Sox right-hander Tony Bucciferro (Minooka) probably will open the season at Double-A Birmingham. Boston first baseman Sam Travis (Providence) and Baltimore outfielder John Ruettiger (JCA) should be no lower than the A-Advanced level.

COLLEGE CREDIT

In 2014, the Joliet area sent three players to the outstanding program at LSU – catcher Mike Papierski (Lemont), and pitchers Jake Godfrey (Providence) and Jake Latz (Lemont). Papierski has seen part-time duty had four hits in his first 26 at-bats. Latz has had elbow issues and has not yet pitched.

Godfrey, meanwhile, has been solid. He entered the weekend 5-0 (LSU was 25-5) with a 3.21 ERA. In seven starts, he pitched 332/3 innings and allowed 36 hits while walking 19 and striking out 20.

