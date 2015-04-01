Recent Grundy County indictments: April 3, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on Wednesday the grand jury returned the following indictments, according to a news release from Helland’s office. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Anjel Cepeda, 19, of Joliet, was indicted on four counts of residential burglary.

• Dante Ferguson, 19, of Morris, was indicted on four counts of residential burglary.

• Jereme Foster, 18, of Joliet, was indicted on four counts of residential burglary.

• Jamil Gordon Jr., 20, of Romeoville, was indicted on two counts of residential burglary.

• Kenneth Grogan, 47, of Carbon Hill, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, both Class 2 felonies.

• David Hayes, 54, of Coal City, was indicted for driving on a revoked license, a Class 4 felony.

• Sean Hewitt, 43, of Waterman, was indicted for residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; and attempted residential burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Chad Hicks, 36, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

• Steven Johnson, 42, of Braidwood, was indicted for aggravated home repair fraud, a Class 2 felony.

• Nicholas Kochenburg, 35, of Morris, was indicted for possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 felony. • Nicholas Laabs, 22, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

• Daniel Marion, 19, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 500 but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and possession of more than 500 but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony.

• Carl Massicott, 54, of Milford, Conn., was indicted for cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony; possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• Tyler Moss, 18, of Dwight, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Zackary Richards, 24, of Minooka, was indicted for two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

• Ryan Shaver, 20, of Minooka, was indicted for possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.

• David Sears Jr., 43, of Wilmington, was indicted for possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Jacob Severson, 30, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

• Elda Villarreal, 39, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.