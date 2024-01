Jessica Jablonski and Rebecca Lameka won at No. 1 singles, 21-18, 22-20. to lead the McHenry badminton team in its 11-4 loss to Elgin in McHenry.

Lameka added a win at No. 3 singles, 21-6, 21-10 and Sammie Hixon won at No. 5 singles for the Warriors (2-5).