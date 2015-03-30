Japanese in Geneva: Matsuri sushi bar a Third Street respite

GENEVA – Dining out in downtown Geneva can be a daunting affair. There are so many options, and so many of them are so very good.

Over time, I have found that the best way to try out a “new” restaurant is to dine-in for lunch. Lunch tends to even the playing field price-wise. Usually, prices are cheaper overall, and much of the dinner menu can be found on the lunch menu for less money.

Since dining at sushi restaurants can be a more costly endeavor, I decided to try Matsuri Japanese Restaurant for lunch Monday. Matsuri is a sushi bar situated along the popular Third Street, a stone’s throw away from the Geneva Metra station.

High ceilings give the illusion that the restaurant is larger than it is in actuality, and the clean, quiet space is simply decorated. Though the restaurant was empty upon our arrival, service was expectantly great. With a kind smile, quick service and a helpful attitude, our waitress made our experience at Matsuri a delightful one. The food didn’t hurt either.

For less than $10, my dining companion ordered Chicken Teriyaki with California Roll, a special lunch combo that came with miso soup, a bowl of steamed white rice, a six-piece California roll and thinly-sliced, teriyaki chicken ($8.95). Other specialty lunch items include shrimp or vegetable tempura and beef or salmon teriyaki ($8.95 to $13.50).

The miso soup, a common element during any sushi experience – and not often an item that enthralls diners with its complexities of flavors – soothed my senses with its steaming broth while tofu cubes melted in my mouth.

On a recommendation, my dining companion and I ordered shrimp Gyoza ($4.50), five Japanese-style, pan-fried shrimp dumplings. (Pan-fried beef or steamed shrimp dumplings also are available.) Without a doubt, I would order the shrimp Gyoza again. A crispy outer layer of the dumpling encased minced vegetables and shrimp and came with a side of soy-based sauce for dipping.

We ordered three other sushi rolls to share: the Crunchy Spicy Tuna ($8.50), the namesake Matsuri roll ($13.95) and the Geneva Roll ($8.25).

Everything tasted great, but the Matsuri Roll was the table favorite, as half of the roll was topped with tuna while the other half had salmon. Delicate roe and a spicy-sauce drizzle topped each roll, which was filled with imitation crab meat, cucumber and panko.

The Geneva Roll had a crunchy, panko topping with super white tuna and salmon. The Crunchy Spicy Tuna roll looked similar to the Geneva roll, but featured spicy tuna as the star ingredient and delivered a kick spice to the palate.

The Matsuri bar serves wine, hot and cold sakes, hot and iced tea, Japanese beer – Kirin, Sapporo and Asahi – coke products and Japanese sodas – Watermelon and Strawberry Ramune.

Whether capping a long day of shopping along the serene streets of Geneva or in need of a calming respite during a hectic work week, stop in Matsuri for its namesake roll, the shrimp Gyoza and a piping hot bowl of miso soup, and all will be right with the world.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant every other week and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.