Joliet Central softball team taking steps in the right direction

JOLIET – It wasn’t the score that put a hop in the step of fifth-year Joliet Central softball coach Erin Douglas.

It was the Steelmen’s approach in their 18-0 victory last week over Rich Central.

“The biggest thing to come out of our first game is how mentally tough we can be,” Douglas said. “We could have called it a day after we got a good lead, but we didn’t. The girls pushed through every at-bat.”

Central finished 7-24 overall and 1-13 in the rugged SouthWest Suburban Blue a year ago. The Steelmen have been on the short end of some one-sided scores through the years, but they are showing signs this group may compete on a higher level.

“One of our team goals is to keep up quality at-bats,” Douglas said. “We are putting an emphasis on our hitting. You have to score some runs in today’s game.”

Freshman outfielder/shortstop Joanna Zepeda homered and drove in six runs against Rich Central, and junior third baseman Christina Valentino went 4 for 4 and drove in five runs.

Shortstop Selena Velasquez, pitcher Hannah Gawenda and sophomore first baseman/pitcher Brenna Rande join Valentino as returning regulars. Freshman Megan Kulak is taking over at second base. Junior Shelby Fischer will catch, and junior Jicara Tate also can be an offensive contributor. Both had some varsity experience a year ago.

Senior Autumn Lawson is back. She missed much of the 2014 season because of an illness. A catcher previously in her softball life, she now pencils in as the center fielder.

“It does feel good to be back,” Lawson said. “I had Crohn’s disease last year, and it made me feel weak. I made it back for basketball, and I’m ready for softball, which is my main sport.

“I’m excited because all the girls on the team came in with a positive attitude. We’re excited about what we can do.”

With Velasquez and Zepeda – who also may do some pitching – in a rotation at shortstop and Kulak at second, Douglas said the up-the-middle speed on defense is improved.

“I think we will be able to take away some hits that teams got on us in the past,” she said.

That can only help Gawenda, who continues to improve. She is entering her third season as a varsity pitcher.

“Every year, Hannah really improves,” Douglas said. “She works hard and has increased the pitches that she has.”

“Every year, I try to get better, and I’m pretty happy with where I am,” Gawenda said. “My accuracy and speed, it’s all coming together.”

Gawenda allowed one hit and struck out 10 in the win over Rich Central. She is confident in three pitches – her fastball, changeup and riseball.

Her out pitch? “Probably the changeup,” she responded. “Even if they make contact on it, our team can make the plays.”

A pitcher never minds seeing her team score runs the way the Steelmen did in the opener.

“Our bats came alive in that game,” Gawenda said. “I definitely think we can compete this year. It will be fun to see how our freshmen will progress.”

Central not only has a couple freshmen on the varsity team, but the numbers on the freshman level are good.

“We have 20 girls on the freshman team and 15 on the JV team, and many of them have travel experience or some other experience,” Douglas said. “That’s a good sign where our program is heading.

“Our conference is tough every year. We usually manage to sneak out a win somewhere. This year, maybe we will surprise some people. We’ll definitely be stronger. We are ahead of where we’ve been in the past.”