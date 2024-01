Rolling Meadows Quad: At Rolling Meadows, McHenry finished the day 1-2, beating Chicago Senn, 14-0, and losing to Rolling Meadows, 13-1, and Waubonsie Valley, 11-3.

Sammi Lindgren won all three of her No. 4 singles matches without dropping a single game. Jessica Jablonksi (No. 2 singles) added two wins for the Warriors (2-4), as well.