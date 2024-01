The McHenry badminton team went 1-1 Thursday with a 5-3 win over Waukegan and a 6-2 loss to Wheeling at McHenry.

Madison Thompson won at No. 1 singles for the Warriors, 18-21, 21-14, 21-14 and Sammi Lindgren won at No. 2 singles, 21-6, 21-14, in the win over Waukegan.

Lindgren added a 21-6, 21-4 win against Wheeling, and Jessica Jablonski and Rebecca Lameka won at No. 1 doubles for the Warriors.