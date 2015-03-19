Grundy County church bulletins: March 26, 2015

Council of Catholic Women honors Dorothy Jenkins

CHANNAHON – Dorothy Jenkins of Channahon has been named the 2015 Woman of the Year by the St. Ann Council of Catholic Women.

Jenkins and Judy Rohman of Minooka, the 2014-15 St. Ann CCW president, will be honored at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph Siegel at the Cathedral of St. Raymond in Joliet on April 18, along with their counter parts from throughout the Deaneries of the Diocese.

Jenkin’s gentleness is deceiving. She shares her many talents and helps wherever she is needed. Her numerous activities include: cleaning the church; serving as extraordinary eucharistic minister, parish collection counter, and funeral mass assistant; serving on the Peace and Social Justice Committee, as well as the Worship Commission; CCW Mothers Day flower sales; working miscellaneous parish dinners and parish picnics; maintaining church flowers and plants; funeral luncheons and fish fry worker; Prayer Tree member, and assistant in the CCW Bunco Party.

She also puts her creative talents to work with her bakery provided for funeral luncheons and Lenten fish fries, as well as design and sewing skills used to create The Year of the Eucharist Banners for display in St. Ann Church.

Palm Sunday breakfast in Seneca for all ages

SENECA – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a Palm Sunday breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 300 E. Union St. in Seneca.

Tickets are $6, children 12 to 3 years old are $3, and children younger than 3 are free. The menu includes eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Proceeds from the event benefit Lutherdale Bible Campers and Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

Egg hunt on Sunday at the Living Water Church

MORRIS – An Easter Egg Hunt will be on Sunday at Living Water Church of the Nazarene.

Families are invited to join us at 10:45 a.m. Palm Sunday for family worship and after the service, we will have our annual Easter Egg Hunt. This will be an event you will not want to miss, come rain or shine at 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris. For information call 815-942-2000.

Holy Week services listed for Morris church

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris is having special services during Holy Week.

Maundy Thursday Communion Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday’s “Seven Last Words and Veiling of the Cross” will be at 6:30 p.m. April 3, and Easter Sunday’s worship service will be at 9 a.m. April 5.

Bethlehem Lutheran is at 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris. Call 815 942-1145 for information.

Holy Week and Easter events at Coal City church

COAL CITY – Holy Week and Easter events at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, are as follows: 8 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Cantata are presented by the choir on Palm Sunday, March 29, with a 9 a.m. Sunday school for all ages.

At 6 p.m on Maundy Thursday, April 2, will be Community Maundy Thursday Seder Meal Service at the Methodist Church. Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish to share.

At 7 p.m. April 3 will be Community Good Friday Tenebrae Service at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 N. Garfield St. in Coal City.

At 6 a.m. April 5 will be the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service. At 6:45 to 10:15 a.m., Easter Breakfast will be served in the fellowship hall for a donation.

At 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services will start, including Holy Communion. At 9 a.m. a Sunday school for all ages will begin, including an Easter Egg hunt for the children.

All are welcome.

Easter festivities at Peace Lutheran church soon

MORRIS – All are welcome to attend the following worship services for Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

At 9 a.m. Palm/Passion Sunday, March 29, worship with Holy Communion. Worship is at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday where we will be reminded of the last supper Jesus shared with his disciples.

At 7 p.m. on Good Friday will be worship, and at 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday we will celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and celebrate all that God has done for us.

Peace Lutheran is a member of the ELCA; we offer open communion; and we are located at the corner of Lisbon Street and Candlelight Lane in Morris. For information, call 815-942-1010.

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church Easter approaches

MORRIS – St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, at 317 Goold Park Dr., announces the following services for Holy Week:

Palm Sunday – Holy Communion at 8 and 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday – Mass of the Institution of the Eucharist at 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday – Liturgy of the Passion at 5:30 p.m. Easter Eve will be the Great Vigil and First Mass of Easter at 8 p.m., and on Easter Day Holy Communion will be at 8 and 10 a.m.

Grace Lutheran will be celebrating Easter

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Sunday School boys and girls will open worship Resurrection Sunday at 9:30 a.m. April 5. Their songs and choreography will set the tone for Easter joy. Scripture readings and hymns complement “Christ Our Risen Living Savior,” the message Pastor Heilmann will deliver.

Before worship the men of Grace will serve breakfast starting at 8 a.m.

This free Easter breakfast is a longtime tradition.

Grace Lutheran is located across the street from the Morris Municipal Airport, north on Route 47 in Morris.

Easter egg hunt April 4 in Channahon for many ages

CHANNAHON – Families of Faith Church is holding its annual Easter egg hunt on April 4 for infants through eighth grade.

Individual age zones, a peanut-free zone, a special needs zone, and an appearance by the Easter bunny will be available.

Registration is at 11 a.m. at the church, 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon. For information, call 815-467-6846.

Christian Laettner school plans April weekend

YORKVILLE – Yorkville Christian High School is presenting the “Christian Laettner Weekend” April 18 to 19 in Yorkville.

Christian was a two-time NCAA champion at Duke, a member of the original Olympic “Dream Team,” an NBA All-Star, and part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. The weekend events will include:

• Two skills clinics April 18 at Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., boys and girls in first through fifth grades will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from Christian. Boys and girls in sixth through ninth grades will have the same opportunity from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Each participant will receive a clinic T-shirt and a have a photo taken with Christian.

• Later that evening, Christian will be the featured speaker at Yorkville Christian’s second annual “Impact of Sports” dinner. Guests can eat dinner, have the chance to enter into raffles, and can bid on silent auction items as well. This event will be at the Spirit Farms banquet room at 3874 Illinois 71, Sheridan.

• On April 19, Christian will host two coaching clinics at Cross Lutheran. From 1:30 to 3 p.m., his presentation will be geared toward youth coaches. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., the presentation will be for high school coaches.