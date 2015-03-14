High school football: Woodstock tabs Thompson as new football coach

Tommy Thompson’s path to coaching high school football was much less-traveled than that of most of his counterparts.

Thompson, a 1991 Boylan graduate, served in the Navy, attended college, then went back for a longer stint with the Army. Eventually, in 2012, he retired from reserve duty and became a football coach.

Woodstock athletic director Glen Wilson announced Saturday that Thompson will be the Blue Streaks’ new head football coach, ending a search of almost three months. Former coach Steve Beard, who had led the program for 12 seasons, resigned after the season.

Wilson said Thompson’s recommendation will go to the District 200 school board in its meeting Tuesday night. He also will be assigned some kind of teaching role within the district, but that is yet to be determined.

Over the past five seasons, at two schools, Thompson’s teams were 22-29 and won one district championship. He coached the past two seasons at St. Patrick High School in Gulfport, Mississippi. Thompson earned a district football Coach of the Year honor in 2011 at North Sunflower Academy in Drew, Mississippi.

“As I was getting close to my [military] retirement, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” Thompson said. “I got my feet wet [in coaching] and this is my career. I’m excited to do it. It’s an easy transition for me because I like to bring that [military] structure and discipline to the teams. The parents and the kids appreciate that.”

Thompson played football, basketball and baseball at Boylan. He remembers playing a football game against Woodstock in 1989 against Bob Bradshaw’s Blue Streaks. After graduation, Thompson served as a Navy Corpsman in the medical field for four years. He attended Rock Valley College, playing football two seasons and baseball one season, then returned to the military, this time in the Army.

Thompson served as 1st Sergeant in a medical unit while in Iraq in 2005 where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

“That was a culmination of being 1st Sergeant and getting everybody home safely throughout the process,” Thompson said. “I came back to Mississippi and was an instructor for emergency trauma. It was a very rewarding finish to my career.”

Thompson and his wife, Stacy, have three children: Nick, a junior, and Matthew and Mary Ann, twin sophomores. Both Nick and Matthew played linebacker for their father on St. Patrick’s varsity team last fall.

“Coach Thompson will bring a vitality, conscientiousness and spirit that will benefit our program and blend well with the kids,” Wilson said. “We’re excited to add coach Thompson to Blue Streak Nation.”

The Blue Streaks have gone 10-35 without a playoff appearance in the past five seasons. Before that, Beard’s teams were 39-33 with six playoff berths in seven years. The Streaks are the only Fox Valley Conference school with two football state championships (Class 4A, 1983; Class 5A, 1997).

“There’s a tradition there,” Thompson said. “All I want to do is continue that tradition. Coach Beard had them playing at high levels. I think I can bring a new spark and continue that tradition. I’m excited. I’m ready to get to work.”