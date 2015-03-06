Grundy County Police reports: March 11, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Christopher R. Comeau, 32, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies on a failure-to-appear warrant on a charge of driving under the influence. He was given a March 30 court date.

• Jason S. Lloyd, 33, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a contempt of court charge. He was given a March 25 court date.

• Jonathan C. Rollason-Elliott, 23, of Bolingbrook, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a failure-to-appear warrant for speeding.

• Nicholas D. Skrapates, 21, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited on possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage. He was given a March 30 court date.

• Mark A. Kiger, 45, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited with improper lane usage. He was given a March 30 court date.

• Frederick P. Bippus, 30, of Verona, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail Sunday on charges of felony driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He also was cited for speeding and improper lane usage.