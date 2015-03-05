Johnsburg Junior High School girl wins McHenry County spelling bee

Mareike Western, 14, of Johnsburg spells her final word on Wednesday before winning the annual McHenry County Spelling Bee at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. She competed against 11 local students to earn a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. (Sarah Nader)

CRYSTAL LAKE – The final word was perfidy.

Mareike Western knew she knew the word, but the lights shining on the stage of McHenry County College’s Luecht Conference Center were bright and she was nervous.

“I was really scared because it was the last word and I knew it and I was going to go to Washington,” she said. “I had to make sure I wasn’t going to mess up. That’s what I was really worried about, not so much the words I didn’t know but the words I could have screwed up because I was nervous.”

Western even got through the word she completely didn’t know – homburg, a word German in origin that means a man’s felt hat with a dented crown and a slightly rolled brim.

And after 25 rounds, the 14-year-old Johnsburg Junior High School student was the last of 12 spellers standing and the new McHenry County Spelling Bee champion, the first new champion in five years.

Four-time McHenry County spelling bee champion Lucas Urbanski still attended the bee – but this time in a judge’s chair.

As the champ, Western will travel to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May, with all expenses paid for her and a family member.

Only 300 spellers out of an initial 11 million participants from all 50 states and eight countries will make it to Washington.

This was Western’s first chance at getting to the Scripps National Spelling Bee and her last. This was the first year her school participated and the last year she can qualify.

To get there, Western practiced two to three hours a day – millions of hours, her mother, Jennifer Western, chimed in. Even on a snow day, a day most take as a vacation day, Mareike Western holed herself up in the basement to practice her spelling and her drums.

Western also had a series of musical contests to prepare for. She plays three instruments – the drums, bass guitar and piano – is teaching herself the guitar and started a robotics club at her school a few years ago.

“She studies her spelling,” her mother said. “She works her music. She puts her heart into what she does. She’s very determined.”

Jennifer and Gary Western plan on taking all three of their children, Mareike, 14, Gary, 11, and Orion, 8, to Washington for the bee, but for Wednesday night, the immediate celebratory plan was ice cream.