Grundy County church bulletins: March 5, 2015

Spring Ham Dinner set for Saturday in Mazon

MAZON – Park Street Congregational Church of Mazon is hosting its annual Spring Ham Dinner Saturday. Serving hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church hall.

The dinner will consist of sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, beans, corn, rolls and pies.

The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 10. For tickets, call the church office at 815-448-5514. Tickets also are available at the door.

United Methodist Church holds Chili Supper Saturday

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to join its “Hallelujah” Chili Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Homemade chili and white chili will be served.

The cost will be $8 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 to 12; $2 for children ages 3 to 5; and children age 2 and under eat free. Each meal includes your choice of chili, sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs are available.

All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

This will be the last “Hallelujah” Soup Supper of the season.

St. Mary’s Church sets up beef and cabbage dinner

MINOOKA – A corned beef and cabbage dinner scholarship fundraiser will be from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Church Hall, 303 W. Saint Mary’s Street in Minooka.

Adults are $12, children $6 and a family cost is $30. Beer, wine, pop and water will be available for a donation. Proceeds are going toward scholarships for high school seniors at St. Mary’s entering college.

A music tent will be on Massasoit Street with Irish music throughout the day. A quilters’ raffle also will be available for $1 a ticket or six for $5 with proceeds going to Mary’s Stepping Stones.

Event ‘Navigating Family Relationships’ set Tuesday

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church Stephen Ministry team invites all to attend the presentation entitled “Navigating Family Relationships” by Joan L. Guest, MSW, LCSW, who works at Samaritan Interfaith Counseling Center in Naperville.

Her presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary. A few of the topics Guest plans to address are “Working with elderly parents, Learning to listen as much as you talk, and The Kids who stick around (Too long?).” Childcare will be provided.

The First United Methodist Church is at 118 W. Jackson in downtown Morris and this presentation is open to the public.

For information, call the church office at 815-942-0809.

Antique Fair slated for March 13 and 14

CHANNAHON – An Antique Fair will be from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 13 and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

Admission is $2 at the door and one free appraisal is offered with admission.

A second admission can be bought for $2, no firearms please.

A silent auction, bake sale, lunch and a corned beef dinner will be offered March 13.

For information, call 815-467-5275 or visit www.channahonumc.org.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner held at St. Patrick’s

SENECA – A corned beef and cabbage dinner, along with hotdogs and pies, will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 14 at St. Patrick’s Church, 176 W. Union St. in Seneca.

Adults are $10, children $3 and pre-schoolers can have dinner for free. Tickets are available at the church or at the door.

The menu will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, bread, coffee and lemonade. Carry-outs are available.

In conjunction with the dinner, there will be a raffle for a Branson getaway and a second prize of $200.

Tickets are one for $5, three for $10 or seven for $20. Proceeds from the event go toward restoring the church bell tower.

Ten Cent sale to be open at United Methodist Church

CHANNAHON – The Thrift Shop / Ladies Aid Circle of the Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon, will be having its Ten Cent Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 and from 6 to 8 p.m. March 23.

On March 19 a luncheon also will be available for purchase. The menu will be barbecue, hot dogs, chili dogs, cole slaw and complimentary potato chips and pickles.

There also will be a bake sale.Drinks will be coffee and lemonade.

Soup Supper set at the United Methodist Church

BRACEVILLE – The 9th annual Soup Supper will be held March 14 at Braceville United Methodist Church. Delicious soups, along with all the trimmings, desserts and beverages, will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal is free, but donations are being accepted. Carry outs are available and all proceeds go to Vacation Bible School 2015.

Also taking place, starting at 6 p.m. is a talent show. Let your light shine as you perform your hidden talents before a friendly and welcoming audience.

To book your acts, call the church at 815-237-8512. The church is at 106 W. Goold in Braceville.

Palm Sunday breakfast to be held in Seneca

SENECA – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a Palm Sunday breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 29 at the church, 300 E. Union St. in Seneca.

Tickets are $6, children 12 and under $3 and children under 3 are free. The menu includes eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Proceeds from the event benefit Lutherdale Bible Campers and Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

Grace Lutheran celebrates Resurrection Sunday

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Sunday School boys and girls will open worship for Resurrection Sunday at 9:30 a.m. April 5. Their songs and choreography will set the tone for Easter joy.

Prior to worship the men of Grace will serve breakfast starting at 8 a.m. This free Easter breakfast is a longtime tradition of the guys. Check out our website at www.glcmorris.net.

Grace Lutheran Church is located directly across from the Morris Municipal Airport, north on Route 47.

Christian Laettner Weekend planned for April

YORKVILLE – Yorkville Christian High School is presenting the “Christian Laettner Weekend” April 18 to 19 in Yorkville. Christian was a two-time NCAA champion at Duke, a member of the original Olympic “Dream Team,” an NBA All-Star and part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA. The weekend events will include:

• Two skills clinics April 18 at Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., boys and girls in first through fifth grades will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from Christian. Boys and girls in sixth through ninth grades will have the same opportunity from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Each participant will receive a clinic T-shirt and a have a photo taken with Christian.

• Later that evening, Christian will be the featured speaker at Yorkville Christian’s second annual “Impact of Sports” dinner. Guests will eat dinner, have the chance to enter into raffles and potentially bid on silent auction items, as well. This event will take place at the Spirit Farms banquet room in Sheridan, 3874 Illinois 71, Sheridan.

• On April 19, Christian will host two coaching clinics at Cross Lutheran. From 1:30 to 3 p.m., his presentation will be geared toward youth coaches. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., the presentation will be for high school coaches.