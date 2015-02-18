Grundy County indictments: Feb. 18, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015, that a grand jury returned the following indictments, according to a news release from Helland’s office.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Daniel Blackburn, 45, of Lyons was indicted for the possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and for possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Eric Cacia, 37, of Joliet was indicted for possession of alprazolam, a Class 4 felony.

• Dane Donegan, 20, of Joliet was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.

• Ryan Feddersen, 23, of Dwight was indicted for the unlawful use of a credit card, a Class 4 felony.

• Robin Findlay, 31, of Morris was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Kathryn Lareno, 52, of Morris was indicted for possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Jacob Nickels, 27, of Marseilles was indicted for possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Mathew Phaup, 34, of Mosier, Oregon, was indicted for possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and for possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Martel Verduzco, 42, of Joliet was indicted for driving while license is revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Ryan Watson, 21, of Summerland, California, was indicted for the unlawful possession of 15 or more but less than 200 objects containing lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), a Class 1 felony.